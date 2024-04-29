Daniel Cormier explains how Max Holloway’s ‘pride and honor’ will decide his next UFC fight after winning the BMF belt

By Curtis Calhoun - April 29, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels there’s momentous reasoning behind Max Holloway’s intended featherweight return after UFC 300.

Daniel Cormier, Max Holloway

Holloway earned the BMF title by knocking out Justin Gaethje with one second left at UFC 300. After unanimously winning the fight on the judges’ scorecards, Holloway lured Gaethje into a last-second firefight that led to the ‘Knockout of the Year’ frontrunner.

Holloway has many options after his triumphant showing at UFC 300. He’s hinted at a move back down to featherweight to challenge UFC titleholder Ilia Topuria for the belt.

Holloway’s desire to return to featherweight, according to Cormier, might be motivated by a chance to end the GOAT debate.

Daniel Cormier opines on Max Holloway’s targeted 145lb return

In a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier explained why Holloway might be intent on challenging for the UFC featherweight title.

“The weight still comes off of Max. I believe his pride tells him that he’s the featherweight champion of the world,” Cormier said of Holloway. “Because if you remember, before Volkanovski’s reign, we were all starting to universally call Max Holloway the best featherweight of all time. I don’t know that he’s ready to let that crown, or that honor, or the way we speak of him go. I think that matters to him…

“He also recognizes that in legacy, it’s much easier to go back to 145, win the belt back, and we start going ‘Well, that’s the greatest featherweight of all time’, regardless of what happened with Volkanovski.”

Holloway has lost three title fights to Alexander Volkanovski in recent years. But, he’s won back-to-back featherweight bouts, including a knockout of The Korean Zombie last year in Singapore.

Before losing the belt to Volkanovski at UFC 245, Holloway was regarded as arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history. He earned back-to-back title wins over José Aldo and also defended the belt against Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar.

Holloway’s title chances reignited after Volkanovski lost the throne at UFC 298. He wants to return to 145lbs to add to his legacy and cement himself as arguably the division’s all-time greatest.

