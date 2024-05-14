Jake Paul confident he hits “harder” than Mike Tyson ahead of boxing match

By Cole Shelton - May 13, 2024

Jake Paul believes he hits harder than Mike Tyson and plans to prove that on July 20.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson

Paul and Tyson will fight in a pro bout on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, which is home of the Dallas Cowboys, with the fight also airing on Netflix. It’s an intriguing matchup that many fans are excited about, and heading into the bout, Paul believes he hits harder than Tyson.

“I’m a natural-born heavyweight. This is what I was born to do, to move up into this weight class. I’m going to show Mike who has more power because he’s underestimating me. I think everyone else is underestimating me and I believe that I hit harder. I know it’s going to be tough. I know I’m going to have to fight through adversity. I know I might even go to the canvas. I’m scared, don’t get me wrong, but it’s not about the fear stopping me. It’s about going into it, even though I am scared. That’s what true bravery is” Paul said at the press conference.

Not only does Paul think he has more power than Tyson, but he also believes he will be able to outbox the former heavyweight champ on July 20.

“I’m going to show the world that I can outbox Mike Tyson, prove everyone wrong, and show that I will be the one doing the killing,” Jake Paul added.

Paul also is confident in his chin that he can take a punch from Mike Tyson, who is considered to be one of the best knockout artists ever.

“Yeah, look, they call him Iron Mike Tyson, but I’m titanium Jake Paul,” Paul added.

Jake Paul enters the bout as the betting favorite and is coming off back-to-back first-round knockout wins. The lone loss in his career came by split decision to Tommy Fury. In his career he holds notable wins over Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Ben Askren.

