Mike Perry issues apology to police officers after drunk driving arrest
Mike Perry has issued an apology after he was arrested for drunk driving in Florida.
Perry was arrested by the Clermont Police Department on Oct. 12 at 1:04 a.m. local time. He was charged with driving under the influence along with an offense of refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance. ‘Platinum’ was released on a $1,500 bond later that morning, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30. The maximum penalty is up to 60 days in jail and a fine up to $500.
Following the arrest being made public, Mike Perry took to X to issue an apology for his actions.
I am writing this to express my deepest apologies for the inappropriate and disrespectful language I used towards members of the Clermont police department. I understand that my words were hurtful and offensive, and I sincerely regret my actions.
“I am writing this to express my deepest apologies for the inappropriate and disrespectful language I used towards members of the Clermont police department,” Mike Perry wrote. “I understand that my words were hurtful and offensive. And, I sincerely regret my actions. I recognize the important and often difficult work that law enforcement officers do to keep our community safe, and I truly respect the dedication and sacrifice that comes with the job.
“My behavior was inexcusable, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Perry added. “Please know that this incident does not reflect how I truly feel about the [Police Department/Officers], and I will make every effort to ensure this type of behavior never happens again. I hope you can accept my apology as sincere, and I will be more mindful and respectful in the future. Thank you for your time and consideration.”
Mike Perry had refused to take a sobriety test after he denied consuming alcohol. The police officer then told Perry “his speech sounded slow,” to which ‘Platinum’ responded saying the officer’s “speech was fast.”
Mike Perry uses homophobic slurs during arrest
While Mike Perry was being arrested, he turned to his wife and said multiple homophobic slurs.
“Latory, I’m getting arrested, because I’m not doing no bullshit sobriety tests,” Perry tells his wife, in a video obtained by TMZ. “So just relax honey, I’ll be home soon. They know exactly who I am. They’re f*****g mad. F**k these f*****s, couple of f*****s. They’re a couple of f*****s, forget about it.”
As Mike Perry was getting arrested, the officer removed a receipt from his pocket, which he wasn’t happy about.
“Take a look at that receipt motherf****r,” Perry said. “Your wife ain’t got shit that cost that much. How about that, p***y. Put that shit on f*****g Instagram, f****t. F**k you, f****t. You’re a couple of f*****s.”
Mike Perry last fought back in July when he was knocked out by Jake Paul in a boxing match. In his BKFC career, Perry is 5-0 and is coming off a win over Thiago Alves. He has notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, and Michael Page.
