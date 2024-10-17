Mike Perry issues apology to police officers after drunk driving arrest

By Cole Shelton - October 16, 2024

Mike Perry has issued an apology after he was arrested for drunk driving in Florida.

Mike Perry

Perry was arrested by the Clermont Police Department on Oct. 12 at 1:04 a.m. local time. He was charged with driving under the influence along with an offense of refusing to sign a citation requiring a court appearance. ‘Platinum’ was released on a $1,500 bond later that morning, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 30. The maximum penalty is up to 60 days in jail and a fine up to $500.

Following the arrest being made public, Mike Perry took to X to issue an apology for his actions.

“I am writing this to express my deepest apologies for the inappropriate and disrespectful language I used towards members of the Clermont police department,” Mike Perry wrote. “I understand that my words were hurtful and offensive. And, I sincerely regret my actions. I recognize the important and often difficult work that law enforcement officers do to keep our community safe, and I truly respect the dedication and sacrifice that comes with the job.

“My behavior was inexcusable, and I take full responsibility for my actions,” Perry added. “Please know that this incident does not reflect how I truly feel about the [Police Department/Officers], and I will make every effort to ensure this type of behavior never happens again. I hope you can accept my apology as sincere, and I will be more mindful and respectful in the future. Thank you for your time and consideration.”

Mike Perry had refused to take a sobriety test after he denied consuming alcohol. The police officer then told Perry “his speech sounded slow,” to which ‘Platinum’ responded saying the officer’s “speech was fast.”

Mike Perry uses homophobic slurs during arrest

While Mike Perry was being arrested, he turned to his wife and said multiple homophobic slurs.

“Latory, I’m getting arrested, because I’m not doing no bullshit sobriety tests,” Perry tells his wife, in a video obtained by TMZ. “So just relax honey, I’ll be home soon. They know exactly who I am. They’re f*****g mad. F**k these f*****s, couple of f*****s. They’re a couple of f*****s, forget about it.”

As Mike Perry was getting arrested, the officer removed a receipt from his pocket, which he wasn’t happy about.

“Take a look at that receipt motherf****r,” Perry said. “Your wife ain’t got shit that cost that much. How about that, p***y. Put that shit on f*****g Instagram, f****t. F**k you, f****t. You’re a couple of f*****s.”

Mike Perry last fought back in July when he was knocked out by Jake Paul in a boxing match. In his BKFC career, Perry is 5-0 and is coming off a win over Thiago Alves. He has notable wins over Eddie Alvarez, Luke Rockhold, and Michael Page.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Mike Perry

Related

Mike Perry

VIDEO | Bodycam footage of Mike Perry’s DUI arrest released

Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024
Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry arrested in Florida for DUI

Curtis Calhoun - October 15, 2024

Bare Knuckle FC superstar and former UFC standout Mike Perry was arrested earlier this month in Florida for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) ahead of his fighting return.

Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

VIDEO | Conor McGregor breaks up a brawl at the Bare Knuckle FC: Spain weigh-in

Curtis Calhoun - October 11, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s time as a part owner of Bare Knuckle FC featured a hands-on approach ahead of one of the promotion’s biggest events of the year.

Kevin Lee
Kevin Lee

Kevin Lee wants to replicate Mike Perry's success in bare-knuckle MMA

Harry Kettle - September 28, 2024

Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee wants to have a similar level of success in bare-knuckle MMA that Mike Perry has had in bare-knuckle boxing.

Conor McGregor, David Feldman
Conor McGregor

BKFC President says Conor McGregor will “100%” fight bare-knuckle, will make “More money than anywhere else”

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Bare Knuckle FC president David Feldman guarantees a Conor McGregor BKFC fight soon after recent discussions with the UFC superstar.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor tells other promotions to "keep up" after BKFC announcement

Harry Kettle - September 14, 2024
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
BKFC

BKFC announces massive multi-year broadcast partnership with DAZN

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

DAZN is now the exclusive home of Conor McGregor and David Feldman’s BKFC.

Jeremy Stephens, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jeremy Stephens calls out Conor McGregor after BKFC victory

Harry Kettle - September 7, 2024

Following his victory over Bobby Taylor at BKFC 65, Jeremy Stephens has responded to Conor McGregor’s challenge.

Conor-McGregor-Jeremy-Stephens
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor teases “exciting” future BKFC fight with ‘Who the fook is that guy’ Jeremy Stephens

Harry Kettle - September 6, 2024

UFC sensation Conor McGregor has teased the idea of a BKFC fight against former rival Jeremy Stephens.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor reveals Mike Perry is still banished from BKFC for losing to Jake Paul: "See him since?"

Josh Evanoff - September 3, 2024

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is continuing his feud with BKFC star Mike Perry.