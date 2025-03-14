Robbie Lawler provides retirement update amid rumors of BKFC fight against Mike Perry: “Never say never”

By Josh Evanoff - March 14, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler isn’t saying never on a BKFC fight against Mike Perry.

Mike Perry, Robbie Lawler

‘Ruthless’ famously retired following a stunning first-round knockout win over Niko Price in July 2023. The former champion got the storybook ending many fighters crave, but he could wind up fighting again. Earlier this year, Mike Perry called out Robbie Lawler to a fight in the BKFC ring. For his part, ‘Platinum’ hasn’t been in action since his knockout loss to Jake Paul in the boxing ring last July.

While many dismissed the fight at first, BKFC founder David Feldman wants to make Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry a reality. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this year, the promoter stated that ‘Ruthless’ really wants to fight again. Furthermore, the only thing holding up the potential bare-knuckle brawl is the UFC’s approval, as Lawler is still under contract with Dana White.

“We’re working on it, we’re working on it.” BKFC founder David Feldman stated when asked about Mike Perry vs. Robbie Lawler in January. “Yeah, [Robbie wants to do it]. We’re working out a deal with the UFC. That’s a sick fight right? I’ll know [if it’s going to happen] in two weeks. If it doesn’t happen then, it will be someone else [against Perry] then possibly him.”

RELATED: JASON ‘MAYHEM’ MILLER OFFERS HEALTH UPDATE ON FORMER RIVAL NICK DIAZ: “HE’S GETTING IT TOGETHER”

Robbie Lawler

UFC Hall of Famer Robbie Lawler opens up on retirement amid rumors of BKFC fight against Mike Perry

However, ‘Ruthless’ doesn’t sound as sold on the bout as Feldman described. Speaking at the UFC 313 post-fight press conference on Saturday night, Robbie Lawler was asked about the possibility of fighting again. While he didn’t mention Mike Perry or BKFC by name, the former UFC champion stated to “never say never” in regard to a potential comeback.

“It’s hung up now, but never say never,”Robbie Lawler said at UFC 313 over the weekend. “I’m not closing any doors, but if they look like they’re closed… There’s always opportunities out there. There’s just ‘all feel’, I guess, what I feel like doing.” (h/t Sports Illustrated FanNation)

While Robbie Lawler might not fight again, he’ll be busy in June regardless. Over the weekend, it was announced that ‘Ruthless’ will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer, as a member of the ‘Modern Wing’. Lawler was already inducted into the ‘Fight Wing’ in 2023 for his famous war with Rory MacDonald at UFC 189 in 2015.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC Hall of Famer? Do you want to see Robbie Lawler vs. Mike Perry?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

