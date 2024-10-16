Daniel Cormier admits he’s against the “Loophole” of Donald Cerrone’s potential comeback

Daniel Cormier is firmly against Donald Cerrone’s comeback after steroid use

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Cormier weighed in on Cerrone’s use of performance enhancers since retirement, and his planned comeback.

“The one thing about ‘Cowboy’, is that it’s very refreshing to watch how open he’s been with all of this. He never lied! He never lied about what he was doing, what he was going to do, and how he was going to apply it to his life,” Cormier said of Cerrone. “But at the end of the day, for a few years now, he’s been openly using steroids…I like Donald now, but it doesn’t matter what I feel about him as a person, buddy, or whatever it is our relationship is today. I don’t quite know what it is, but he’s not been clean!

“And even if he can come back, take tests, pass those tests, for him to get back, he has to do all of those things and all those enhancers to allow for him to feel like he can compete at that level again. So he would test clean, but isn’t that just a loophole?” Cormier continued. “Isn’t it just a loophole like with the guys, when they get hurt, they get out of the testing pool? They recover from the injury, then they re-enter the testing pool…to me, it doesn’t feel right… Imagine if he comes back and he looks like a world-beater. I’m against it, I’m honestly against the idea that you can find a loophole, go and use that loophole, feel better while using that loophole, and come back and fight.”

Cerrone entered the UFC Hall of Fame last year. As of this writing, he hasn’t re-entered the Drug Free Sport testing pool.