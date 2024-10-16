Daniel Cormier admits he’s against the “Loophole” of Donald Cerrone’s potential comeback

By Curtis Calhoun - October 16, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier appreciates the resurgence of Donald Cerrone’s competitive fire but believes it sets a bad precedent.

Daniel Cormier, Donald Cerrone

Cerrone made headlines recently in a recent Instagram post, in which he announced his planned UFC comeback. He wants at least two more fights to hit 50 appearances under the UFC banner, although UFC CEO Dana White seems less than thrilled with Cerrone’s proposal.

Cerrone hasn’t fought since a submission loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276. He announced his fighting retirement inside the Octagon, pointing to what is a promising film career.

After Cerrone’s comeback declaration, fans and experts expressed profound excitement at the prospect of his return. But, Cormier isn’t on that same level, especially after Cerrone’s admitted steroid use during his retirement.

Daniel Cormier is firmly against Donald Cerrone’s comeback after steroid use

In a recent upload to his YouTube channel, Cormier weighed in on Cerrone’s use of performance enhancers since retirement, and his planned comeback.

“The one thing about ‘Cowboy’, is that it’s very refreshing to watch how open he’s been with all of this. He never lied! He never lied about what he was doing, what he was going to do, and how he was going to apply it to his life,” Cormier said of Cerrone. “But at the end of the day, for a few years now, he’s been openly using steroids…I like Donald now, but it doesn’t matter what I feel about him as a person, buddy, or whatever it is our relationship is today. I don’t quite know what it is, but he’s not been clean!

“And even if he can come back, take tests, pass those tests, for him to get back, he has to do all of those things and all those enhancers to allow for him to feel like he can compete at that level again. So he would test clean, but isn’t that just a loophole?” Cormier continued. “Isn’t it just a loophole like with the guys, when they get hurt, they get out of the testing pool? They recover from the injury, then they re-enter the testing pool…to me, it doesn’t feel right… Imagine if he comes back and he looks like a world-beater. I’m against it, I’m honestly against the idea that you can find a loophole, go and use that loophole, feel better while using that loophole, and come back and fight.”

Cerrone entered the UFC Hall of Fame last year. As of this writing, he hasn’t re-entered the Drug Free Sport testing pool.

