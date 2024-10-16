VIDEO | Bodycam footage of Mike Perry’s DUI arrest released
A police officer’s bodycam footage of Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry’s arrest for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in Florida has been publicized.
Perry, who hasn’t appeared in combat sports since a loss to Jake Paul in July, was pulled over near Clermont, FL earlier this month for speeding. As an officer approached Perry’s passenger side window, he smelled excessive alcohol coming from Perry.
Perry’s speech was slurred and he requested the officer speak slower to understand. After the officer asked Perry to undergo a field sobriety test, Perry refused, prompting his arrest for DUI.
As officers put him in the back seat of a police vehicle, Perry repeatedly used homophobic slurs directed at them. He was booked into Lake County Jail and released on $1,500 bond. Perry was also handed a secondary charge of failing to sign a citation.
Perry is scheduled to appear before a judge on October 30th in Clermont.
Watch Perry’s full arrest for DUI below, courtesy of TMZ Sports.
As of this writing, neither Perry nor his representatives have addressed the arrest or the upcoming court date. It’s uncertain when he’ll return to the BKFC ring and whether or not his arrest will impact this timeline.
Perry has become a household name in bare-knuckle fighting since his up-and-down UFC tenure. He parted ways with the UFC in 2021 after losing four of his final five fights.
Perry defeated the likes of Mickey Gall, Paul Fender, and Jake Ellenberger during his UFC stint. He’s accumulated a 14-8 record in MMA but hasn’t fought in the discipline since his UFC days.
After his UFC release, Perry turned his full attention to bare-knuckle boxing. BKFC signed him in 2022, making his promotional debut at BKFC: KnuckleMania 2 against Julian Lane.
Perry defeated Julian Lane by unanimous decision in his BKFC debut before winning a majority decision over Michael ‘Venom’ Page in London. In 2023, he earned back-to-back finishes over former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.
Perry most recently defeated former UFC standout Thiago Alves by first-round TKO in April, just three months before the loss to Paul. He’s 5-0 in bare-knuckle boxing and has helped enhance the sport’s rapid ascent.
We’ll continue to update you on this developing story as details surface. Perry faces a potential 60-day prison sentence and fines.