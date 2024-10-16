VIDEO | Bodycam footage of Mike Perry’s DUI arrest released

A police officer’s bodycam footage of Bare Knuckle FC star Mike Perry’s arrest for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) in Florida has been publicized.

Perry, who hasn’t appeared in combat sports since a loss to Jake Paul in July, was pulled over near Clermont, FL earlier this month for speeding. As an officer approached Perry’s passenger side window, he smelled excessive alcohol coming from Perry.

Perry’s speech was slurred and he requested the officer speak slower to understand. After the officer asked Perry to undergo a field sobriety test, Perry refused, prompting his arrest for DUI.

As officers put him in the back seat of a police vehicle, Perry repeatedly used homophobic slurs directed at them. He was booked into Lake County Jail and released on $1,500 bond. Perry was also handed a secondary charge of failing to sign a citation.

Perry is scheduled to appear before a judge on October 30th in Clermont.

Watch Perry’s full arrest for DUI below, courtesy of TMZ Sports.