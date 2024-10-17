Jamahal Hill discredits Khalil Rountree Jr. after UFC 307, addresses detractors: “Not in my bracket!”

Jamahal Hill: I would’ve beaten Khalil Rountree Jr. worse than Alex Pereira did

In a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Hill hit back at his detractors who believe Rountree would beat him after watching UFC 307.

“The way that Pereira beat Khalil, for one, Pereira couldn’t beat me fighting that way. And two, that’s how I would’ve beat Khalil from the jump. He would’ve gotten beat like that, even earlier in the fight,” Hill said. “Pieced up with hands? C’mon bro, that’s what I do. People got recency bias and things like that. If anybody thinks that Khalil is on my level, let’s see him go and win a fight. Because he’s not even…we’re not even in the same bracket right now. He got a title shot just because he was an easy mark for the champ, he’s a favorable matchup for the champ…

“He’s No. 8, coming off a loss…I’m in the Top 5. He’s gotta get a win before he gets up and before that’s even a thing,” Hill continued. “And if he does get a win, and even if that does materialize to be a thing, bet [$1 million] on it. Bet your house on it. Real talk, I bet nobody going to bet nothing that they really want to lose on that. Nobody’s taking that bet.”

Hill hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Pereira at UFC 300. Before that, he won the then-vacant light heavyweight title by defeating Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.

Rountree, as of this writing, has yet to respond to Hill’s latest remarks. He’s targeting a return to the Octagon in 2025 and has called a clash with Hill “inevitable”.

Pereira will likely face the Magomed Ankalaev vs. Aleksandar Rakić winner for his next title defense. But, Hill and Rountree remain in the mix, and bad blood is beginning to boil between them.