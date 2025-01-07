Movsar Evloev makes it clear he will chase Ilia Topuria fight

By Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC star Movsar Evloev has made it clear that he wants to hunt down Ilia Topuria – regardless of the weight class.

Movsar Evloev

Over the course of the last few years, Movsar Evloev has emerged as one of the primary contenders in the featherweight division. Following his win over Aljamain Sterling recently, the expectation is that he’ll receive a title shot sooner rather than later.

RELATED: Movsar Evloev targets next UFC fight for early 2025 before Ramadan, predicts Ilia Topuria’s next bout

Alas, with things being pretty unclear at 145 pounds right now, Evloev may have to sit and wait. One thing he knows for sure, though, is that current champion Ilia Topuria is the man he wants to face.

He stated that in a recent interview when discussing his future in the world of mixed martial arts.

Evloev wants Topuria

“To be honest, it’s not easy to even understand what’s going on,” Evloev told MMA Fighting regarding his next fight. “Because Max [Holloway] said he will not come back to featherweight again. So Ilia’s talking that he’s moving up, also, especially after my fight. I don’t know what’s going on. For me, it doesn’t matter who will be my next opponent.

“Even if the champion moves up, he will leave the title. I will get the title and then I will follow him. Lightweight is not too far for me,” Evloev continued. “Even if he moves up, I will take the belt first because this is my first goal. So then I will go after him, even if he goes to middleweight. It doesn’t matter. He’s not a big guy. I don’t need to cut the weight to beat this guy. I need his head on my list.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you want to see this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Movsar Evloev UFC

Related

UFC stars Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho sparring

WATCH | UFC champ Alex Pereira and middleweight contender Caio Borralho trade shots in sparring

BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2025
Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the full UFC Seattle card which features a key bantamweight bout.

Colby Covington, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Colby Covington loves the idea of facing 'weight bully' Michael Chandler next: "I just see him quitting"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington loves the idea of a fight against Michael Chandler.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee reveals UFC shot down offer to compete on Dana White's Contender Series: "He wasn't really interested"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee has opened up on his MMA comeback.

Nate Diaz, Islam Makhachev
Nate Diaz

Islam Makhachev addresses near-brawl with Nate Diaz at UFC 311 press conference: "What changed now?"

Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has opened up on his near-brawl with Nate Diaz.

Cain Velasquez and Jon Jones

Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez shares prediction for potential Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall title fight

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili tipped to become bantamweight GOAT by coach

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has been tipped to become the greatest bantamweight all of time sooner rather than later.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler's spot in UFC rankings questioned by fellow lightweight

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC star Michael Chandler’s spot in the UFC lightweight rankings has been questioned by Grant Dawson.

Bo Nickal Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen wants to see Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev in the future

Harry Kettle - January 7, 2025

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has made it known that he believes Bo Nickal vs Khamzat Chimaev should happen in the future.

Bo Nickal Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal reveals key factor in potential future UFC fight with Khamzat Chimaev: 'The longer the fight goes, the worse it's going to get'

Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2025

Bo Nickal believes that his wrestling is a cut above Khamzat Chimaev’s.