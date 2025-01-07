Movsar Evloev makes it clear he will chase Ilia Topuria fight

UFC star Movsar Evloev has made it clear that he wants to hunt down Ilia Topuria – regardless of the weight class.

Over the course of the last few years, Movsar Evloev has emerged as one of the primary contenders in the featherweight division. Following his win over Aljamain Sterling recently, the expectation is that he’ll receive a title shot sooner rather than later.

Alas, with things being pretty unclear at 145 pounds right now, Evloev may have to sit and wait. One thing he knows for sure, though, is that current champion Ilia Topuria is the man he wants to face.

He stated that in a recent interview when discussing his future in the world of mixed martial arts.