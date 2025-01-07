Movsar Evloev makes it clear he will chase Ilia Topuria fight
UFC star Movsar Evloev has made it clear that he wants to hunt down Ilia Topuria – regardless of the weight class.
Over the course of the last few years, Movsar Evloev has emerged as one of the primary contenders in the featherweight division. Following his win over Aljamain Sterling recently, the expectation is that he’ll receive a title shot sooner rather than later.
Alas, with things being pretty unclear at 145 pounds right now, Evloev may have to sit and wait. One thing he knows for sure, though, is that current champion Ilia Topuria is the man he wants to face.
He stated that in a recent interview when discussing his future in the world of mixed martial arts.
Evloev wants Topuria
“To be honest, it’s not easy to even understand what’s going on,” Evloev told MMA Fighting regarding his next fight. “Because Max [Holloway] said he will not come back to featherweight again. So Ilia’s talking that he’s moving up, also, especially after my fight. I don’t know what’s going on. For me, it doesn’t matter who will be my next opponent.
“Even if the champion moves up, he will leave the title. I will get the title and then I will follow him. Lightweight is not too far for me,” Evloev continued. “Even if he moves up, I will take the belt first because this is my first goal. So then I will go after him, even if he goes to middleweight. It doesn’t matter. He’s not a big guy. I don’t need to cut the weight to beat this guy. I need his head on my list.”
Quotes via MMA News
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
