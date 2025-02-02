Darren Till scolds fans who think Israel Adesanya’s downfall has begun: ‘I am trying so hard to understand it’

Darren Till has taken issue with fans who have poked fun at Israel Adesanya suffering his third straight defeat.

Adesanya went one-on-one with Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC Saudi Arabia headliner. “The Last Stylebender” was hoping that this would be a bounce back fight for him. He had already dropped back-to-back bouts against Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Adesanya ended up suffering a third-round TKO loss at the hands of Imavov.

Darren Till Unhappy With Trolls Mocking Israel Adesanya’s Loss

Darren Till recently saw a post on social media asking for Israel Adesanya’s “downfall” to be studied. Till took the time to scold those who are using Adesanya’s third straight loss as a meme.

“I have just read a comment on an MMA page saying the downfall of Israel Adesanya needs to be studied!!!!!!!!! Can everyone on here who is not absolute moron actually understand that statement!!!!!! I am trying so hard to understand it but can’t… I’m so confused… What downfall????”

“I’ve seen people comment about downfalls studies etc… all that sh*t like the downfall of Darren till needs to be studied. I get that. I should have excelled more in the UFC than I did but some certain factors didn’t let me…. But now. I swear I can not even fathom that I have just seen a comment saying Israel Adesanya’s downfall needs to be studied. Me and Izzy aren’t friends I wouldn’t even say I am his biggest fan outside of the octagon etc… but thats got f*ck all to do with what that man has achieved in this sport. He was a f*cking wrecking machine at middleweight. No one could beat him.”

What’s next for Adesanya remains to be seen. Some fans believe the 35-year-old may serve himself well if he retires, while others think the former two-time UFC middleweight champion can find his way back in title contention with some better luck. BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on what Adesanya decides to do going forward.

