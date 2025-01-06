BKFC boss targeting March for next Mike Perry fight, names 3 possible opponents

BKFC President David Feldman is hoping “Platinum” Mike Perry will be back in the ring this March, and there are some interesting potential opponents on the table for the UFC veteran turned bare-knuckle star.

Perry recently expressed his frustration about the difficulty he’s had booking his next BKFC appearance, having not appeared in the promotion’s ring since he knocked out fellow UFC alum Thiago Alves last April. His frustration was seemingly compounded after he was “fired” by BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor following his loss to Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

According Feldman, however, Perry needn’t worry. He is still a crucial part of BKFC’s plans, and the promotion is hoping to get him back to the ring this spring.

“It looks like March for Mike,” Feldman told MMA Fighting. “He’s definitely coming back. We talked about it a little bit at the fight [in Florida]. I know that Mike likes to talk and say, ‘They’re not giving me fights, they’re not doing this’ but we’ve been talking to his management team. He’s coming back.

“I wish he didn’t step outside of this sport [for the Jake Paul fight] because I truly believe he owns this sport,” Feldman added. “This was made for Mike Perry. Now he has to come back in here and rekindle this flame and show the BKFC fans and all the combat sports fans that he is a true bare-knuckle fighter and this is where he belongs and he’s going to show that again in March.

“Mike certainly is still with BKFC, he got fired for a couple minutes there but he didn’t really get fired. He’s certainly with BKFC. He helped really turn the corner for us in certain ways and we’re all about Mike Perry.”