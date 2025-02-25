Darren Till reiterates desire to make UFC comeback

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has reiterated his desire to return to the promotion, and mixed martial arts as a whole.

A few years back, Darren Till left the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He did so in the wake of a defeat to Dricus du Plessis who, as we know, has gone on to become UFC middleweight champion. While there were parts of the bout that were competitive, it was du Plessis who managed to get the job done with a third round submission.

Ever since then, Till has ventured out into the world of influencer boxing. While he’s had a few notable moments in the ring, many have often been left to wonder whether or not the 32-year-old will ever make a return to the Octagon.

In a recent podcast appearance, Till himself confirmed that he wants to come back one day – and that he still thinks he can beat du Plessis.