Darren Till reiterates desire to make UFC comeback

By Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has reiterated his desire to return to the promotion, and mixed martial arts as a whole.

Darren Till

A few years back, Darren Till left the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He did so in the wake of a defeat to Dricus du Plessis who, as we know, has gone on to become UFC middleweight champion. While there were parts of the bout that were competitive, it was du Plessis who managed to get the job done with a third round submission.

RELATED: Darren Till remains interested in UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut: “I relish the thought”

Ever since then, Till has ventured out into the world of influencer boxing. While he’s had a few notable moments in the ring, many have often been left to wonder whether or not the 32-year-old will ever make a return to the Octagon.

In a recent podcast appearance, Till himself confirmed that he wants to come back one day – and that he still thinks he can beat du Plessis.

Till wants UFC return

“I do still want to come back to the UFC…” Till remarked. “. . . I’ve seen the state of the middleweight division, I think I can come back. I’m the only guy who really gave the champ any trouble on the feet. Everyone else sort of gets confused by how s— he is.

“. . . He wasn’t a problem for me; the problem for me was a little [injury], and he was a strong dude. But apart from that, especially now with the way I’ve improved my boxing skills, I just don’t think Dricus could beat me.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe we will see Darren Till return to the UFC in the next twelve months? If he does, who would you want to see him fight and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Darren Till UFC

Related

Patricio Pitbull

Dana White discusses UFC signing Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025
Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Two top UFC lightweights offer to step in for Dan Hooker against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

Two top UFC lightweights have offered to step in and fight Justin Gaethje in place of Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month.

Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker confirms he is out of UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - February 25, 2025

UFC star Dan Hooker has announced that he is out of his scheduled UFC 313 fight against Justin Gaethje.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 191 with John Castaneda and Austen Lane

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

The 191st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 103.

Song Yadong, Henry Cejudo
Song Yadong

What's next for Song Yadong and Henry Cejudo after UFC Seattle?

Cole Shelton - February 25, 2025

The UFC was in Seattle, Washington on Saturday for UFC Seattle. The main event saw Song Yadong take on Henry Cejudo in a pivotal bantamweight bout.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler finally casts doubt on Conor McGregor ever fighting again: "I wouldn't put money on it"

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025
Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier reveals retirement fight is targeted for this summer in New Orleans: "It would be incredible"

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier is continuing to work for his retirement fight.

Michael Chandler, Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Michael Chandler reacts to Patricio Pitbull's decision to join the UFC: "If he plays his cards right..."

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

Lightweight contender Michael Chandler is happy to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC.

Dana White, Aaron Pico
Dana White

Dana White confirms interest in signing new free agent Aaron Pico: "We love him!"

Josh Evanoff - February 24, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has interest in signing former Bellator star Aaron Pico.

Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill wishes the ref let him go out on his "shield" against Jiri Prochazka

Cole Shelton - February 24, 2025

Jamahal Hill wishes the ref let him go out on his shield against Jiri Prochazka.