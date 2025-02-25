Darren Till reiterates desire to make UFC comeback
Former UFC fighter Darren Till has reiterated his desire to return to the promotion, and mixed martial arts as a whole.
A few years back, Darren Till left the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He did so in the wake of a defeat to Dricus du Plessis who, as we know, has gone on to become UFC middleweight champion. While there were parts of the bout that were competitive, it was du Plessis who managed to get the job done with a third round submission.
RELATED: Darren Till remains interested in UFC return ahead of Misfits Boxing debut: “I relish the thought”
Ever since then, Till has ventured out into the world of influencer boxing. While he’s had a few notable moments in the ring, many have often been left to wonder whether or not the 32-year-old will ever make a return to the Octagon.
In a recent podcast appearance, Till himself confirmed that he wants to come back one day – and that he still thinks he can beat du Plessis.
Till wants UFC return
“I do still want to come back to the UFC…” Till remarked. “. . . I’ve seen the state of the middleweight division, I think I can come back. I’m the only guy who really gave the champ any trouble on the feet. Everyone else sort of gets confused by how s— he is.
“. . . He wasn’t a problem for me; the problem for me was a little [injury], and he was a strong dude. But apart from that, especially now with the way I’ve improved my boxing skills, I just don’t think Dricus could beat me.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Do you believe we will see Darren Till return to the UFC in the next twelve months? If he does, who would you want to see him fight and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Darren Till UFC