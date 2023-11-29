Beneil Dariush vows to “break” Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin: “I’m going to go out there and put on a show”

By Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

Beneil Dariush is ready for his first UFC main event.

Beneil Dariush

Dariush will make the walk to the Octagon for the 23rd time on Saturday at UFC Austin against Arman Tsarukyan, and it’s his first time being in the main event.

Beneil Dariush is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Charles Oliveira back in June and after that loss, he knew he was going to fight one more time this year.

“I had to make sure there were no injuries or issues with my head. I was back to training pretty quickly but I didn’t really go too crazy early on… Yeah, I had told the UFC end of the year,” Dariush said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com.

Once Dariush knew he would fight again, he wasn’t sure who it would be against. He was hoping to fight Dustin Poirier, but was excited when he got the call to face Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Austin.

“He was one of the options, the other option would be someone like Dustin Poirier… He’s just a really impressive fighter, he’s young, he’s getting better, and before I retire I want to make sure I fight the best guys in the world,” Dariush said.

Not only is Beneil Dariush excited to fight one of the best fighters in the world in Arman Tsarukyan, but he also says being the main event adds to it a bit.

However, even though this is his first main event, Dariush says he has always trained for five rounds so has full confidence in his cardio.

“Yeah, I mean I guess. At the same time, I consider it a privilege, it’s so stacked, it’s such a great card,” Dariush said. “To have me at the top of it, I consider it a privilege and I’m grateful (for it)… Not too much. I always sparred for five rounds, even if it was a three-round fight. The only thing is I’m doing a bit more running.”

Heading into the fight at UFC Austin, Beneil Dariush is the underdog but he isn’t paying any attention to that.

Instead, Dariush believes he has all he tools to break down Arman Tsarukyan and eventually get a stoppage win.

“I think he will want to grapple, I think he’s confident in himself and will want to stand up as well. He’s going to want to test me everywhere… He’s very durable, so I have to break him down in all aspects and slowly wear him out and I can finish him,” Dariush said.

Should Beneil Dariush get the stoppage win over Arman Tsarukyan, he isn’t sure what a win does for him with the top of the division tied up. But, he knows this fight is pivotal if he’s going to remain in the title picture.

“I don’t know. It’s really hard with how the landscape is,” Dariush concluded. “I don’t overthink it, I’m going to go out there and put on a show. The goal is obviously a finish and hopefully it happens.”

Related

Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad

Gilbert Burns believes he'd "destroy" Belal Muhammad in a potential rematch if he's healthy

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023
Dana White and Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dana White shuts down Dillon Danis fighting in the UFC: "We can’t have that stuff going on here"

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t appear interested in signing Dillon Danis.

Tony Ferguson and David Goggins, Joe Rogan
Tony Ferguson

Joe Rogan explains why there's "some benefit" to Tony Ferguson training with David Goggins

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan isn’t entirely dismissive of Tony Ferguson’s training with David Goggins.

Khamzat Chimaev and Ian Garry
Khamzat Chimaev

Ian Garry reflects on near-fight with Khamzat Chimaev alongside wife in an elevator: "Have a fight with him"

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

UFC stars Ian Garry and Khamzat Chimaev nearly came to blows in an elevator last year.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White teases UFC superfight announcement, without Conor McGregor: "Just popped up"

Josh Evanoff - November 28, 2023

Dana White has a major UFC superfight in the works, and it doesn’t involve Conor McGregor.

Michael Page

Leaked war room photo reveals Michael Page's UFC debut booked for January

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023
Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts
UFC

Nate Diaz’s UFC payouts revealed in UFC anti-trust lawsuit

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Nate Diaz’s UFC payouts have been revealed in the UFC anti-trust lawsuit.

Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett names two potential opponents for after he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Paddy Pimblett has already named two potential opponents for after he beats Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean
UFC

Demetrious Johnson ranks himself at No. 2 amongst MMA’s greatest fighters of all-time: “Nobody has been able to do what I’ve been able to”

Susan Cox - November 28, 2023

Demetrious Johnson is ranking himself No. 2 amongst MMA’s greatest fighters of all-time.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147
Beneil Dariush

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 147 with Beneil Dariush, Jimmie Rivera, Ben Rothwell, Drakkar Klose, Joe Solecki, and Cody Brundage

Cole Shelton - November 28, 2023

The 147th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Austin and BKFC 56.