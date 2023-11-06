Ariel Helwani responds to recent criticism from former UFC champion Jamahal Hill: “I am not going anywhere”

By Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

Longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has responded to former UFC champion Jamahal Hill.

Jamahal Hill, Ariel Helwani, UFC, MMA

Over the weekend, ‘Sweet Dreams’ put out a video slamming Ariel Helwani. The video itself took aim at the journalist’s recent interview with Chael Sonnen on The MMA Hour. ‘The Bad Guy’ got into it with him over Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, as well as the pay-per-view numbers accompanying it.

While Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen appear to have put the dispute behind them, Jamahal Hill had thoughts on it. On his YouTube channel, the light-heavyweight champion took aim at the MMA journalist for disrespecting the longtime fighter. The former titleholder stated that had the two been in the same room, the conversation would’ve been much different.

Jamahal Hill’s comments were very similar to some that he had made in August. Now, on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani took time to respond to the former champion’s video. There, the longtime journalist stated that he’s still friends with Sonnen, and that ‘Sweet Dreams’ shouldn’t speak about things he doesn’t know about.

RELATED: FORMER CHAMPION JAMAHAL HILL SHARES HIS THOUGHTS ON THE JIRI PROCHAZKA VS. ALEX PEREIRA TITLE FIGHT AT UFC 295

Ariel-Helwani

“Let me explain something to Jamahal, and everyone who has weighed in on this,” Ariel Helwani stated on The MMA Hour, responding to Jamahal Hill’s recent video. “Chael is my friend. Even though he said things about me, he’s still my friend, I texted him that in the middle of the show, and I said it to him on Thursday. He considers me a friend, and friends are able to talk to each other in a different kind of way. You don’t understand that, because he’s not your friend, and I’m not your friend.”

He continued, “You’re weighing in about something you don’t know s*it about… I’m not afraid of my friends. Have you ever heard me talk about a fighter like that? No, I don’t do that. I respond to people who lie about me, I respond to take shots, I respond to people who disrespect. Like you, you make up s*it about me. It’s tiresome, but I understand what you’re doing, you’re trying to build up your YouTube channel.”

“…Just like back in August, you swung, and you missed. That was my friend, we talked it out, and we cleared it up. Friends can talk to each other, and they can kiss and hug and makeup… I don’t wish it happened, I would rather it didn’t happen like that but that’s my relationship with Chael, dating back to ‘Ariel and the Bad Guy’. We have that kind of relationship… Our relationship isn’t going anywhere, this show isn’t going anywhere… We ain’t going anywhere, this guy right here, isn’t going anywhere.”

What do you make about these comments about Jamahal Hill? Do you agree with Ariel Helwani?

Related

Dillon Danis and Sean O'Malley

Bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley explains why the UFC should sign Dillon Danis

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023
Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley believes he'll end 2024 as the biggest name in sports: "Doing it in spectacular fashion"

Josh Evanoff - November 6, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is calling his shot.

Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal vows he and Colby Covington are going to "see each other" again: "It’s going to be fun"

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal says he and Colby Covington are going to see one another again, whether it’s in a cage or on the street.

Daniel Cormier, Leon Edwards, UFC
Ian Garry

Daniel Cormier defends Leon Edwards for imposing gym ban on Ian Machado Garry

Susan Cox - November 6, 2023

Daniel Cormier is defending Leon Edwards for imposing a gym ban on Ian Machado Garry.

Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera reacts after booking Sean O’Malley rematch at UFC 299: “Time to take the garbage out”

Susan Cox - November 6, 2023

Marlon Vera is reacting after booking Sean O’Malley rematch at UFC 299.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts after booking title fight against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297: “Didn’t want to fight in Jan or in Canada”

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023
Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev

Coach explains why beating Conor McGregor would do nothing for the legacy Islam Makhachev is looking to create

Susan Cox - November 6, 2023

Coach Javier Mendez is explaining why beating Conor McGregor would do nothing for the legacy Islam Makhachev is looking to create.

Sean O'Malley, Marlon Vera
Marlon Vera

UFC CEO announces three pay-per-view title fights including Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

Cole Shelton - November 6, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the first three pay-per-view headliners of 2024.

Colby Covington
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery for attack on Colby Covington

Susan Cox - November 6, 2023

Jorge Masvidal has plead guilty to misdemeanour battery for the attack on Colby Covington.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 294
UFC

Islam Makhachev will not be ready to defend his UFC lightweight title until March of 2024

Harry Kettle - November 6, 2023

Islam Makhachev will reportedly not be defending his UFC lightweight championship until at least March 2024.