Jamahal Hill says he “can’t wait for the truth to be told in court” after domestic violence arrest

By Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has opened up on his recent domestic violence arrest.

Jamahal Hill

It was reported on Friday by TMZ Sports that Hill was arrested in Michigan earlier this week for domestic violence against his brother. According to the report, Hill was booked at a Kent County jail on Monday at around 1 AM and released later that evening, at 7:35 PM. During that time, prosecutors formally charged Hill with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

Jamahal Hill is alleged to assaulted his brother James Anthony Hill Jr. and inflicted ‘serious or aggravated injury upon him,’ according to court documents. In the court documents, it says James is ‘a resident or former resident’ of Jamahal’s household. Further details of the alleged incident are not currently known.

Now, following the arrest, Jamahal Hill spoke on his YouTube channel about the arrest which he says he can’t comment too much on. But, he says he can’t wait for his day in court so the truth can be told.

“There’s been a lot of reports out today with this situation that happened while I was back home in Michigan visiting for the holidays,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I will just say this, at this time, it’s an open case. I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court. I will wait for that day, and I look forward to that day. The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold on to that and stay true to that. That’s all I’m gonna say on that.”

Jamahal Hill is due in court on Jan. 22 for his alleged domestic violence against his brother.

As for his fighting career, Jamahal Hill is currently 12-1 one No Contest as a pro, and riding a four-fight win streak. He holds notable wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Ovince Saint Preux among others.

Previous Post

Topics:

Jamahal Hill UFC

Related

Colby Covington

Colby Covington explains how DUI and quitting drinking saved his life and fighting career

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023
Robelis Despaigne
UFC

UFC signs 6'7 Olympic taekwondo medalist Robelis Despaigne after finishing 3 fights in 19 seconds

Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2023

The UFC has wasted little time signing Olympic taekwondo medalist Robelis Despaigne.

Dana White, Arman Tsarukyan, UFC Austin, UFC, Lightweight
Dana White

Dana White admits Arman Tsarukyan's win at UFC Austin "threw a wrench" into the lightweight title picture

Chris Taylor - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White believes Arman Tsarukyan’s knockout win at UFC Austin “threw a wrench” into the lightweight title picture.

Kelvin Gastelum Sean Brady UFC Austin
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following one-sided loss to Sean Brady at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum fell short at UFC Austin, and he’s issued a brief statement.

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green reacts following brutal knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Bobby Green didn’t waste any time addressing his brutal UFC Austin loss to Jalin Turner.

Jalin Turner Bobby Green

Dana White reacts to horrendous referee stoppage in the Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green fight at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023
Dana White
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the PFL purchasing Bellator: “One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another”

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White continues to slam the PFL after the rival promotion purchased Bellator MMA.

UFC Austin, Bonus, UFC, Drakkar Klose
UFC

UFC Austin Bonus Report: 10 fighters take home $50k

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

The Octagon returned to Texas for tonight’s UFC Austin event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan.

Arman Tsarukyan, Beneil Dariush, UFC Austin, Results, UFC
Beneil Dariush

UFC Austin Results: Arman Tsarukyan KO's Beneil Dariush (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Austin results, including the main event between Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan.

Jalin Turner, Bobby Green, UFC Austin, Referee, UFC
Jalin Turner

Pros react after Jalin Turner KO's Bobby Green at UFC Austin: "Are our lives in this guy's hands?"

Chris Taylor - December 2, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Austin co-main event featured a highly anticipated lightweight fight between Bobby Green and Jalin Turner.