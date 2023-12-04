Jamahal Hill says he “can’t wait for the truth to be told in court” after domestic violence arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has opened up on his recent domestic violence arrest.

It was reported on Friday by TMZ Sports that Hill was arrested in Michigan earlier this week for domestic violence against his brother. According to the report, Hill was booked at a Kent County jail on Monday at around 1 AM and released later that evening, at 7:35 PM. During that time, prosecutors formally charged Hill with one count of misdemeanor aggravated domestic violence.

Jamahal Hill is alleged to assaulted his brother James Anthony Hill Jr. and inflicted ‘serious or aggravated injury upon him,’ according to court documents. In the court documents, it says James is ‘a resident or former resident’ of Jamahal’s household. Further details of the alleged incident are not currently known.

Now, following the arrest, Jamahal Hill spoke on his YouTube channel about the arrest which he says he can’t comment too much on. But, he says he can’t wait for his day in court so the truth can be told.

“There’s been a lot of reports out today with this situation that happened while I was back home in Michigan visiting for the holidays,” Hill said on his YouTube channel. “I will just say this, at this time, it’s an open case. I’ve been advised not to speak on it, which I know not to speak on it. I just can’t wait for the truth to be told in court. I will wait for that day, and I look forward to that day. The people who know me and know my character and truly, truly rock with me and know who I am, hold on to that and stay true to that. That’s all I’m gonna say on that.”

Jamahal Hill is due in court on Jan. 22 for his alleged domestic violence against his brother.

As for his fighting career, Jamahal Hill is currently 12-1 one No Contest as a pro, and riding a four-fight win streak. He holds notable wins over Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker, and Ovince Saint Preux among others.