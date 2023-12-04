Arman Tsarukyan happy with ‘Good’ stoppage in Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green: “Five more minutes”

By Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan was happy to watch Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green on Saturday.

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan

The rising lightweight returned to the octagon in the main event of UFC Austin last Saturday night. There, Arman Tsarukyan scored a first-round knockout win over Beneil Dariush, his third win in a row. While a big victory, it seems that he was far more happy to watch Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green.

Famously, ‘King’ nearly got into a fight with Arman Tsarukyan after the latter pushed him into a fight week scuffle. Despite the two not being scheduled to clash, they were most of the talk of UFC Austin. In the co-main event, however, Jalin Turner stole Bobby Green’s momentum with a first-round knockout win.

Many, including Dana White, blasted the stoppage in that fight, where Bobby Green took many shots unconscious. While even Jalin Turner didn’t seem happy delivering the blows, Arman Tsarukyan believes the fight could’ve gone even longer. The lightweight contender discussed his recent victory and the fight week drama during a recent edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Jalin Turner Bobby Green

(via Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“No, no, no, no. The referee [should’ve] let them punch more,” Arman Tsarukyan stated on The MMA Hour when asked by Ariel Helwani about Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green. “He should stop maybe [after] five more minutes. Let him [go].”

He continued, “It was good, I was happy [to see it]. When I was fighting, I was so happy when I went to the cage. I was so happy and my friend asked why I was laughing, because Bobby fell asleep.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC Austin winner Arman Tsarukyan? Did you believe Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green should’ve been stopped sooner?

