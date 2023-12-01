Clay Guida becomes the latest to call for UFC 300 fight: “I’ve always wanted to be part of that”

By Josh Evanoff - December 1, 2023

Longtime lightweight contender Clay Guida is the latest to call for a fight at UFC 300.

Clay Guida

‘The Carpenter’ is currently slated to return to the octagon against Joaquim Silva this Saturday night. Clay Guida enters the bout fresh off a unanimous decision loss to Rafa Garcia in April. Meanwhile, the Brazilian is coming off a third-round knockout loss to Arman Tsarukyan in June.

The Hall of Famer previewed his return at UFC Austin media day earlier today. There, Clay Guida became the latest fighter to call for a potential fight at UFC 300. The historic event is currently slated for the spring of 2024, with the date yet to be announced.

As of now, names such as Conor McGregor, Gilbert Burns, and more, have called for a UFC 300 fight. Now, Clay Guida is the latest to join that pool of fighters. At media day, he didn’t name any opponents he had in mind or anything like that. However, the longtime lightweight contender joked that he wanted a UFC 300 bout due to missing out on a role in the 2007 film ‘300‘.

RELATED: MAX HOLLOWAY HOPING FOR ‘VIOLENT’ UFC 300 RETURN IN APRIL: “THEY WANT VIOLENCE, THEY KNOW WHO TO CALL”

Clay Guida

(via Zuffa LLC)

“Tell you what: The movie ‘300,’ I’ve always wanted to be part of that,” Clay Guida stated at UFC Austin media day. “But I think the next best thing would be fighting at UFC 300. We started at UFC 64. I don’t think there’s too many people that can say they’ve been through 200 pay-per-views, not to mention all of the Fight Nights, all of the TUF Finales, all the other events. That would be a milestone in our career.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

He continued, “Forever is a long time. I definitely don’t want to be doing this into my 50s because there’s a lot of water out there that I’ve got to fish and a lot of places I want to visit. But we’re still staying on the gas pedal. We’re going to keep on trucking, and as long as I’m having fun and able bodied and I’m competing at the highest level, you’re going to see us in the octagon.”

What do you make of these comments from Clay Guida? Who do you want to see him fight at UFC 300?

