Miesha Tate compares Julianna Pena’s striking to that of Dricus Du Plessis: “Julianna’s striking is extremely underrated”

Former UFC champion Miesha Tate has compared Julianna Pena’s striking to that of UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

This weekend, Julianna Pena has the opportunity to reclaim UFC gold. She’ll be challenging Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight championship in the co-main event of UFC 307. In the eyes of many, despite being the challenger, she’s seen as the favorite to walk away with the belt.

Of course, Pennington didn’t work this hard to become champion just to give it up so easily. So, hopefully, we’ll get a contest that far exceeds our expectations on Saturday night.

Miesha Tate, who coached both women on The Ultimate Fighter, has given her thoughts on what is perceived to be Pena’s weakest area – her striking.