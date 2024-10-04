Kayla Harrison would happily fight three times at UFC 307: “When you’re the best in the world, you can’t be stopped”
UFC star Kayla Harrison has claimed that she’d fight three times in one night at UFC 307 if called upon.
As we know, Kayla Harrison is one of the most interesting contenders in the UFC today. After demolishing Holly Holm in her promotional debut, the expectation is that she’ll soon become a title challenger at bantamweight. Before that, however, she’s got to get through Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307 this weekend.
In the co-main event of the evening, the bantamweight title will be defended as Raquel Pennington battles it out with Julianna Pena. As you can imagine, Harrison feels pretty confident about her chances against either of those women.
In fact, during a recent media scrum, she made that crystal clear by suggesting something pretty crazy.
Harrison wants all the smoke
“It’s kind of what fans want, and it’s inevitable,” Harrison told the media during UFC 307 media day. “I want to fight for the title, and I want to be UFC champion. Julianna has been gifted a title shot, so I’m going to smash Ketlen’s skull, and then I would happily walk out after I beat Ketlen and fight both of those girls. I think I can beat all three girls in the same night. I believe I’m the best in the world, and when you’re the best in the world, you can’t be stopped.”
