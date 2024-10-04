Israel Adesanya believes “stubborn” Dricus Du Plessis will likely beat Sean Strickland in rematch: “He’s just so weird”
Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya believes Dricus du Plessis will defeat Sean Strickland in their anticipated rematch.
For many fans, Israel Adesanya is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. He’s also one of the most popular, and that’s been the case for a long time now. The former middleweight champion has had his fair share of ups and downs but along the way, he’s made memories that’ll last a lifetime.
Now, however, he’s been forced to take a step back from the middleweight title picture. That’s because in his last two fights, he’s been beaten by Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis – who are expected to battle it out over the belt once again either later this year or early next year.
During a recent podcast appearance, Adesanya gave his thoughts on how that potential rematch could play out.
Adesanya’s du Plessis/Strickland 2 view
“They already fought before. I fought both of them,” Adesanya said on “The Adam Carolla Show” “I think Du Plessis might get it done again. He’s just so weird. The way he fights is awkward. He’s stubborn. No matter how tired he gets, he’ll still just throw, just to stop you in your tracks or stop you from doing what you’re doing. And he’ll just throw and hope. It wouldn’t really land, but it would stop what you’re trying to progress.”
Regardless of whether or not it’s gone how you would’ve hoped, nobody can deny that there’s real life in this middleweight division right now.
