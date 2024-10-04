Israel Adesanya believes “stubborn” Dricus Du Plessis will likely beat Sean Strickland in rematch: “He’s just so weird”

By Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024

Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya believes Dricus du Plessis will defeat Sean Strickland in their anticipated rematch.

Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland UFC 297

For many fans, Israel Adesanya is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC. He’s also one of the most popular, and that’s been the case for a long time now. The former middleweight champion has had his fair share of ups and downs but along the way, he’s made memories that’ll last a lifetime.

RELATED: Sean Strickland shoots down Khalil Rountree’s chances at upsetting Alex Pereira at UFC 307

Now, however, he’s been forced to take a step back from the middleweight title picture. That’s because in his last two fights, he’s been beaten by Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis – who are expected to battle it out over the belt once again either later this year or early next year.

During a recent podcast appearance, Adesanya gave his thoughts on how that potential rematch could play out.

Adesanya’s du Plessis/Strickland 2 view

“They already fought before. I fought both of them,” Adesanya said on “The Adam Carolla Show” “I think Du Plessis might get it done again. He’s just so weird. The way he fights is awkward. He’s stubborn. No matter how tired he gets, he’ll still just throw, just to stop you in your tracks or stop you from doing what you’re doing. And he’ll just throw and hope. It wouldn’t really land, but it would stop what you’re trying to progress.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether or not it’s gone how you would’ve hoped, nobody can deny that there’s real life in this middleweight division right now.

What do you believe will happen if Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland do collide in a rematch? Do you expect it will be as entertaining as their first bout? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Julianna Pena posing

Miesha Tate compares Julianna Pena’s striking to that of Dricus Du Plessis: “Julianna’s striking is extremely underrated”

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024
Kayla Harrison
UFC

Kayla Harrison would happily fight three times at UFC 307: “When you’re the best in the world, you can’t be stopped”

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024

UFC star Kayla Harrison has claimed that she’d fight three times in one night at UFC 307 if called upon.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

UFC featherweight champ Ilia Topuria sends scathing response to Conor McGregor: “I’ll slap these nuts on his forehead”

Harry Kettle - October 4, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has sent a damning message to Conor McGregor after a recent taunt from the Irishman.

Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya wants Sean Strickland rematch to prove he's better than him: "I can take this guy"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2024

Israel Adesanya is hoping to get a rematch with Sean Strickland.

Conor McGregor, Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Conor McGregor reiterates 200 million dollar offer to Terence Crawford, 'Bud' responds: "I'm tempted"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024

It appears talks are still ongoing between former UFC champion Conor McGregor and Terence Crawford.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria opens up on future clash with fellow UFC champion Islam Makhachev: "Pay for his medical bills"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024
Kayla Harrison
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Donn Davis continues one-sided feud with Kayla Harrison over PFL exit: "She ran!"

Josh Evanoff - October 3, 2024

PFL founder Donn Davis still has issues with UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison.

Jose Aldo and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Jose Aldo eyes Sean O'Malley with a win at UFC 307: "A great fight"

Cole Shelton - October 3, 2024

Jose Aldo is hopeful to face Sean O’Malley next time out.

Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano agrees with Chael Sonnen, seeks UFC brawl with Justin Gaethje

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Renato Moicano is in agreement with Chael Sonnen on a potential showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier

Matt Brown thinks Dustin Poirier can take credit for ending Conor McGregor's desire to fight

Fernando Quiles - October 3, 2024

Matt Brown thinks Conor McGregor’s fighting career truly ended after Dustin Poirier was finished with him.