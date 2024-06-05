Michal Oleksiejczuk claims his arm didn’t break in UFC 302 fight with Kevin Holland: “The stoppage is not correct”

UFC fighter Michal Oleksiejczuk has claimed that his arm didn’t actually break during his UFC 302 showdown with Kevin Holland.

Last weekend at UFC 302, Kevin Holland got back on the winning trail. He defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission, with the referee jumping in to stop the bout after it appeared as if Oleksiejczuk’s arm was broken.

For Holland, this is a big step back in the right direction for his career in the promotion. For Michal, though, there was concern that this could be the kind of injury that keeps him out for quite some time.

However, as per the man himself, his arm didn’t actually break – and he wasn’t best pleased with the stoppage.