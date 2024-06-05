Michal Oleksiejczuk claims his arm didn’t break in UFC 302 fight with Kevin Holland: “The stoppage is not correct”

By Harry Kettle - June 5, 2024

UFC fighter Michal Oleksiejczuk has claimed that his arm didn’t actually break during his UFC 302 showdown with Kevin Holland.

Kevin Holland, UFC 302, Results, UFC

Last weekend at UFC 302, Kevin Holland got back on the winning trail. He defeated Michal Oleksiejczuk via submission, with the referee jumping in to stop the bout after it appeared as if Oleksiejczuk’s arm was broken.

For Holland, this is a big step back in the right direction for his career in the promotion. For Michal, though, there was concern that this could be the kind of injury that keeps him out for quite some time.

However, as per the man himself, his arm didn’t actually break – and he wasn’t best pleased with the stoppage.

Oleksiejczuk questions Holland stoppage

“I feel good,” Oleksiejczuk said. “My mental is OK. my arm is not broken. I think that I want a fight in a few months, I will be ready. … I didn’t tap. My arm is not broken. I felt great in this fight. This stoppage is not good. It’s not correct, in my opinion. … In my opinion, the stoppage is not correct. I think that if the fight was longer, my chance in this fight is (better).”

“This is my career,” Oleksiejczuk said. “This is my choice. I am really a warrior, I want to fight every time. In my opinion, this is my choice: tap or not. … I don’t know but my opinion is very simple, I am a warrior and this is my work, I want to show the best fights. I want to show very exciting fights. That’s all.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you make of this claim? What would you like to see next for Kevin Holland in the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

