Arman Tsarukyan believes Dustin Poirier “just gave up” in fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302: “Why are you giving up your neck?”

By Harry Kettle - June 5, 2024

UFC contender Arman Tsarukyan has questioned Dustin Poirier’s strategy in the final round of his title fight with Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 302, Results, Dustin Poirier, UFC

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 302, Dustin Poirier battled it out with Islam Makhachev over the UFC lightweight championship. The contest proved to be much closer than many had anticipated, but in the end, it was Makhachev who got the win with a late submission triumph.

Prior to that, though, Poirier was landing some great shots and bust Islam open pretty badly. Alas, he’ll be left to wonder what could have been as a result of the submission.

RELATED: Yves Edwards reveals Dustin Poirier entered UFC 302 with injured ribs and hadn’t grappled for over two weeks

Arman Tsarukyan, who could well challenge for the title later this year, recently weighed in on how ‘The Diamond’ performed.

Tsarukyan’s Poirier view

“The first round went to Makhachev,” Tsarukyan told Outside MMA. “I thought, ‘Damn, this Poirier is a complete sack.’ Then I saw that Poirier turned on, and Islam got tired and the fight became more interesting. Poirier surprised me. To be honest, I was more surprised by Islam, why he got tired so quickly and couldn’t fight.

“As we know, Islam doesn’t breathe that well in five round fights,” he continued. “This is the second five-round fight and he’s giving away the endings. I wonder where Islam found the strength to choke, but I have a feeling that Poirier just gave up. In terms of being mentally broken. There were 2.5 minutes left. Why are you giving up your neck? Well, endure it, get over it, do something, but don’t give up. There are 2.5 minutes left, your last fight, this is the most important and last fight in your life. You take it and just give it away. I wouldn’t just give it up.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

