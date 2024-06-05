Henry Cejudo calls Sean Strickland’s UFC 302 win over Paulo Costa a “snoozefest”

By Fernando Quiles - June 5, 2024

Henry Cejudo believes the UFC 302 co-main event between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa was a total bore.

Sean Strickland punches Paulo Costa

Strickland vs. Costa was a one-sided fight, but don’t tell that to judge Dave Tirelli, who somehow gave Costa a baffling 49-46 score total. Strickland overcame the oddball judge to emerge victorious via split decision thanks to his forward pressure. “Borrachinha” couldn’t do much while backpedaling, and it made for an uneventful fight.

By the looks of it, Cejudo was ready to take a nap.

Henry Cejudo Thinks There Was “Too Much Respect” in Strickland vs. Costa Fight

During an episode of Pound 4 Pound with Cejudo and Kamaru, “Triple C” shared his belief that the Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa fight was not entertaining because things got too chummy inside the Octagon (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“There’s too much respect in there inside the cage, because nobody wanted to necessarily lose to each other because they’re both trolls, that the fight just ended up – the last 17 seconds of that fight is what gave the roar, but other than that, the fight was a snoozefest. I don’t know how else to say it.”

Cejudo said the fight would’ve been better had there been some animosity going in. Strickland’s UFC middleweight title fight with Dricus du Plessis earlier this year certainly wasn’t boring, as both men scored bonuses for “Fight of the Night.”

In general, the UFC 302 card wasn’t exactly one fight fans will look back on fondly.

At the very least, Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier put on a show in their main event UFC Lightweight Championship fight. In the end, it was Makhachev who forced the tap via D’Arce choke in the fifth and final round.

Henry Cejudo Sean Strickland UFC

