UFC 302 Results: Kevin Holland stops Michał Oleksiejczuk in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 302 results, including the middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michał Oleksiejczuk.

Holland (26-11 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘Trailblazer’ is coming off back-to-back decision losses to Michael Page and Jack Della Maddalena respectively.

Meanwhile, Michał Oleksiejczuk (19-8 MMA) will also enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a technical submission loss to Michel Pereira in his most recent effort at March’s UFC 299 event.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Kevin Holland lands a jab. Michał Oleksiejczuk replies with a big overhand left. The Polish standout is coming forward with some serious aggression early. He lands another big left and this time ‘Trailblazer’ goes down. Big ground and pound from Oleksiejczuk. Holland wraps up and armbar. It is super tight. It looks like he broke the arm. The referee sees that and immediately steps in and calls a stop to the fight. WOW!

Official UFC 302 Results: Kevin Holland def. Michał Oleksiejczuk via technical submission (armbar) at 1:34 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Holland fight next following his submission victory over Oleksiejczuk this evening in New Jersey?