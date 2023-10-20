PHOTO | Michael Venom Page meets with Dana White amid rumors of UFC signing

By Josh Evanoff - October 20, 2023

Michael ‘Venom’ Page might end up heading to the UFC after all, based on a recent photo with Dana White.

Michael Venom Page and Dana White

The former Bellator title challenger has been out of the cage since a knockout win over Goiti Yamaguchi in March. That was a nice rebound win for Michael Venom Page, having suffered a split-decision loss to Logan Storley last August. That was the British fighter’s first attempt at gold, but likely won’t be the last.

That knockout win at Bellator 292 was the last bout on his deal with the company. As a result, Michael Venom Page became a free agent for the first time in over a decade. Quickly, he showed interest in heading to the UFC and recieved callouts from Michael Pereira and others.

However, it’s been months of silence on Michael Venom Page’s free agency status. Well, the former Bellator title challenger took to social media to reveal that he recently met with Dana White. The time of the photo isn’t known but was posted to Instagram stories earlier today.

Michael Page

Furthermore, Michael Venom Page was also seen at the UFC 294 ceremonial weigh-ins earlier this morning. As of now, there’s been no details of a potential signing to the promotion. Still, a meeting with Dana White, and his appearance at weigh-ins seems to bode well for the British fighter.

If he’s signed, Michael Venom Page would be the second major Bellator free agent to leave for the UFC in the last few years. In late 2020, Michael Chandler signed with the company, and it’s safe to say that gamble has worked out quite well.

What do you make of this news featuring Dana White? Do you want to see MVP in the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

