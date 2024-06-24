Jiří Procházka on what he learned during recent 3-day isolation without light and food: “You become a friend to yourself”

By Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiří Procházka underwent a three-day isolation without basic needs ahead of his Octagon return.

Jiří Procházka

Procházka will face UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira in the UFC 303 main event on Saturday in Las Vegas. He and Pereira will headline the card on short notice after Conor McGregor’s withdrawal from his scheduled fight with Michael Chandler.

Procházka is a unique persona in and out of the cage. He’s known for unorthodox techniques inside the Octagon while suffering through unorthodox training methods ahead of his fights.

To further fuel the intrigue behind his Samurai ways, Procházka entered a three-day isolation without food and electricity. During the isolation, he still trained despite the fast and will look to demonstrate the fruits of his labor at UFC 303.

Jiří Procházka: Isolation “Easier than you’d think”

In a recent episode of The MMA Hour, Procházka shared what he took away from his three-day isolation.

“It was great! Three and a half days, just you and water,” Procházka said. “Still training, but spending the time with your best ideas, motivation, go through your fears and that’s all that you do…

“We had a bag there, a shower, toilet, and in a few minutes when you shut the lights, then you recognize everything there because you have the senses of the touch. Shadowboxing, breathing techniques, visualization…it’s much easier than you’d think. It’s just about being a friend to yourself, and then gently, step by step, you will do whatever [you want].”

Procházka seeks revenge against Pereira at UFC 303, just seven months after losing by knockout at UFC 295. He’s looking to continue the form he demonstrated against Aleksandar Rakić at UFC 300.

Time will tell if Procházka’s short, unusual training camp methods will pay off at UFC 303. His remarks about isolation and self-growth say that he’s entering this fight with a lot of humility and strength.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Roman Dolidze

Daniel Cormier on why Roman Dolidze is a “tougher matchup” for Anthony Smith at UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024
Paige VanZant
UFC

Paige VanZant explains why she signed with Power Slap, vows to become champion

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024

Paige VanZant says she will become Power Slap champion and won’t stop until she is one.

Kamaru Usman, Michael Page
Kamaru Usman

Michael Page targeting Kamaru Usman with victory over Ian Garry at UFC 303: "He's just sat at the top"

Josh Evanoff - June 24, 2024

If Michael Page can get through Ian Garry at UFC 303 this Saturday, he wants Kamaru Usman next.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Conor McGregor's toe injury creates an "opportunity" for his UFC rivals

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier thinks Conor McGregor’s UFC 303 pullout due to a toe injury provides new material for fighters to use against him.

Joe Rogan, UFC gloves
UFC

Joe Rogan gives less-than-glowing review of the new UFC gloves: "The fingers shouldn't come into play!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 24, 2024

Longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan has seen the highs and lows of mixed martial arts, but he feels the UFC’s gloves still haven’t significantly improved.

Ian Machado Garry and Conor McGregor

Ian Machado Garry sends stern message to fans being critical of Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 24, 2024
UFC 303, Fight Card, Start Times, UFC
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times

Susan Cox - June 24, 2024

The UFC 303 ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Fight Card and Start Times have been announced by the promotion.

Sergei Pavlovich going for a walk
UFC

Sergei Pavlovich issues statement following loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “This was very emotional and tough for me”

Susan Cox - June 24, 2024

Sergei Pavlovich has issued a statement following his loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan defends Conor McGregor pulling out of UFC 303 due to toe injury

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has defended Conor McGregor for pulling out of UFC 303 due to a recent toe injury.

Johnny Walker, UFC Saudi Arabia, Pros react, UFC
UFC

Johnny Walker issues statement following KO loss to Volkan Oezdemir

Harry Kettle - June 24, 2024

Johnny Walker has issued a statement following his knockout defeat against Volkan Oezdemir last weekend.