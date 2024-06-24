Devin Haney announces lawsuit against Ryan Garcia for alleged PED use: “We will take legal action”

It seems that the saga between boxing stars Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia is far from over.

In late April, the two met in the main event of a DAZN pay-per-view in New York. Devin Haney entered the matchup as a giant favorite, as many fans were concerned about Ryan Garcia’s erratic behavior. However, all that worrying was for nothing. ‘KingRy’ dropped the previously undefeated ‘Dream’ three times en route to a decision victory.

However, it’s been nothing but bad news since then for Ryan Garcia. Post-fight, the boxing star was flagged for failing a drug test for two different substances. While he was later cleared of using nandrolone via a b-sample, he again tested positive for ostarine. After months of denying that he used the substance, Garcia’s win was overturned last week.

However, it seems that Devin Haney is unsatisfied with the fine and yearlong suspension. Speaking in a recent interview with Title Sports Network, ‘The Dream’ discussed Ryan Garcia’s failed test. There, Haney stated that he was planning to take his longtime rival to court for using performance-enhancing drugs.

Devin Haney says he plans to take further legal action against Ryan Garcia 😬 “It has affected me. Not only financially, but mentally. Everything.” (via Title Sports Network) pic.twitter.com/HVDpGZrIQ5 — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 21, 2024

Devin Haney plans to sue Ryan Garcia for using PEDs during April boxing match

“My lawyers and team will, you know, do what they’ve got to do.” Devin Haney stated in the interview, discussing Ryan Garcia’s failed drug test. “To prove that [I was effected] in court against Ryan Garcia. We will take legal action to, you know, because it has affected me. Not only my financials but mentally and everything.”

Later on X, Ryan Garcia poked fun at Devin Haney’s decision to sue him. ‘KingRy’ added in later posts that if ‘The Dream’ suing him, he plans to sue DAZN and Eddie Hearn for “hurting his feelings”. With that in mind, it’s clear that Garcia isn’t taking Haney’s threat of a lawsuit very seriously.

Regardless, it seems that the rivalry between these young boxing stars is far from over. However, in recent weeks, both men have discussed their intention to step away from fighting for the foreseeable future. For his part, Ryan Garcia has teased a potential move to MMA to face Sean O’Malley.

What do you make of these comments from Devin Haney? Do you agree with his decision to sue Ryan Garcia for their April boxing match?