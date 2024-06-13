Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC 304: “I’m gonna knock out Leon”
UFC contender Belal Muhammad has made a bold prediction for his upcoming title showdown with Leon Edwards.
Next month at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. It serves as the biggest opportunity of his career, and one that he’s been calling for over the course of the last few years.
They met once before, with an unfortunate eye poke bringing an early end to the contest. Ever since then, Muhammad has been out for revenge, wanting to prove that he’s the better fighter of the two.
In a recent interview, Muhammad made quite the prediction for their title collision.
Belal Muhammad predicts he WILL knockout Leon Edwards at UFC 304!
Muhammad’s big Edwards prediction
“Honestly, I think I go in there and knock him out,” Muhammad said. “When I look at my last stylistic matchups… I fought the best striker in the UFC in ‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson]. I fought the best grappler in the UFC, Demian Maia. I fought great finishers in Vicente Luque; I fought Gilbert Burns on three weeks’ notice. I think all those fights added up to this one fight like I said, god’s plan.
“I think right now, I’m the best version of myself. And I think that Leon’s gonna get in there, him and his team there in Manchester, they’re gonna be surprised, they’re gonna be in a rude awakening. People will say whatever they wanna say but my last full camp I knocked out Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns fight was a three weeks’ notice fight. So we’re going out on my last full camp, and it was a knockout. This fight, I’m gonna knock out Leon Edwards.”
What do you believe will happen in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!