Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC 304: “I’m gonna knock out Leon”

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has made a bold prediction for his upcoming title showdown with Leon Edwards.

Next month at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. It serves as the biggest opportunity of his career, and one that he’s been calling for over the course of the last few years.

They met once before, with an unfortunate eye poke bringing an early end to the contest. Ever since then, Muhammad has been out for revenge, wanting to prove that he’s the better fighter of the two.

In a recent interview, Muhammad made quite the prediction for their title collision.