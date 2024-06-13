Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC 304: “I’m gonna knock out Leon”

By Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

UFC contender Belal Muhammad has made a bold prediction for his upcoming title showdown with Leon Edwards.

Belal Muhammad

Next month at UFC 304, Belal Muhammad will challenge Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. It serves as the biggest opportunity of his career, and one that he’s been calling for over the course of the last few years.

They met once before, with an unfortunate eye poke bringing an early end to the contest. Ever since then, Muhammad has been out for revenge, wanting to prove that he’s the better fighter of the two.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad vows to thrown Leon Edwards around the cage “like he’s a flyweight” at UFC 304

In a recent interview, Muhammad made quite the prediction for their title collision.

Muhammad’s big Edwards prediction

“Honestly, I think I go in there and knock him out,” Muhammad said. “When I look at my last stylistic matchups… I fought the best striker in the UFC in ‘Wonderboy’ [Stephen Thompson]. I fought the best grappler in the UFC, Demian Maia. I fought great finishers in Vicente Luque; I fought Gilbert Burns on three weeks’ notice. I think all those fights added up to this one fight like I said, god’s plan.

“I think right now, I’m the best version of myself. And I think that Leon’s gonna get in there, him and his team there in Manchester, they’re gonna be surprised, they’re gonna be in a rude awakening. People will say whatever they wanna say but my last full camp I knocked out Sean Brady, Gilbert Burns fight was a three weeks’ notice fight. So we’re going out on my last full camp, and it was a knockout. This fight, I’m gonna knock out Leon Edwards.”

Quotes via MMA News

What do you believe will happen in this fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Jake Paul

Jake Paul accepts Sean O’Malley’s offer to “save” UFC 303: “PFL vs UFC June 29th”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili explains how previous KO loss made him a smarter fighter: “I’m not going to chase the finish”

Harry Kettle - June 13, 2024

UFC contender Merab Dvalishvili has explained how a previous defeat in the Octagon actually made him smarter as a fighter.

Shawne Merriman
UFC

Shawne Merriman explains how he got into MMA, hopes to make Lights Out XF the premier feeder promotion

Cole Shelton - June 12, 2024

Former NFL star Shawne Merriman didn’t expect to be running his own MMA promotion, but he is doing just that.

Sean Strickland
UFC

VIDEO | Sean Strickland simulates water boarding in latest bizarre social media post

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland continues to push his own limits in and out of the Octagon.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley offers to "save" UFC 303 amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor: "I'll fight Jake Paul"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2024

Amid uncertainty with Conor McGregor, Sean O’Malley is ready to “save” UFC 303.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva confirms Chael Sonnen boxing match won't be the final fight of his career: "It's my last fight in Brazil"

Josh Evanoff - June 12, 2024
Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler posts another cryptic message amidst new uncertainty surrounding UFC 303, Conor McGregor

Curtis Calhoun - June 12, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler broke his social media silence on Wednesday amidst the promotion’s reported scramble to save UFC 303.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis claims he’s agreed to everything for proposed Israel Adesanya fight: “I don’t know what’s the hold up”

Susan Cox - June 12, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis is claiming he’s agreed to everything for the proposed Israel Adesanya fight.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
UFC

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson injures his ‘People’s Elbow’ during filming of new ‘Smashing Machine’ movie

Susan Cox - June 12, 2024

‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson has injured his ‘People’s Elbow’ during the filming of the new ‘The Smashing Machine’ movie.

Nassourdine Imavov and Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier reacts after referee Jason Herzog comments on controversial stoppage at UFC Louisville: “My career was pretty much in his hands and he decided it ain't worth fighting for”

Harry Kettle - June 12, 2024

UFC fighter Jared Cannonier has given his thoughts on Jason Herzog’s remarks regarding the finish in the main event of UFC Louisville.