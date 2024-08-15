Michael Page shares bold prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight at UFC 305

Page predicts du Plessis/Adesanya

“The middleweight division is just crazy right now with its constant handovers when it comes to the belt, but I do think the king is about to return to his throne,” Page said. “There’s a different level of focus right now when it comes to Izzy after he had a little back and forth with [Alex] Pereira, got his one back. That was unbelievable because he put so much mental strength into that. He kind of just wasn’t in the same mindset after that; he kind of relaxed a bit too much and then obviously lost the belt. Now he’s back after giving himself some time to just, I guess, get that motivation again.”

“I do think we’re going to see the old school Izzy. Dricus is going to want to grab him and take him down to the floor. I think he’s [Adesanya] going to struggle initially to try and find the timing, but then when he starts getting plugged, it’s going to be a bit of a desperate takedown, which he may get, but I see Izzy standing straight back up on him and then just getting to work on his hands until I think he just gets demoralized. My boy is going to find a way to land. I could even see a head kick coming or a big punch that’s going to rock him and take him out of the fight.”

