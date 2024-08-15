Michael Page shares bold prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight at UFC 305
UFC star Michael Page has given his prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event.
This weekend, Israel Adesanya will attempt to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion. He’ll do so by going up against Dricus du Plessis, the reigning king of the division. The two will attempt to settle a feud that has been going on for quite some time now.
When it comes to getting the better of du Plessis, nobody has been able to manage it in the Ultimate Fighting Championship thus far. On the flip side, Adesanya has had his setbacks – but he’s still a legend in his own right.
During a recent preview video, the aforementioned Michael ‘Venom’ Page weighed in on this blockbuster encounter.
Page predicts du Plessis/Adesanya
“The middleweight division is just crazy right now with its constant handovers when it comes to the belt, but I do think the king is about to return to his throne,” Page said. “There’s a different level of focus right now when it comes to Izzy after he had a little back and forth with [Alex] Pereira, got his one back. That was unbelievable because he put so much mental strength into that. He kind of just wasn’t in the same mindset after that; he kind of relaxed a bit too much and then obviously lost the belt. Now he’s back after giving himself some time to just, I guess, get that motivation again.”
“I do think we’re going to see the old school Izzy. Dricus is going to want to grab him and take him down to the floor. I think he’s [Adesanya] going to struggle initially to try and find the timing, but then when he starts getting plugged, it’s going to be a bit of a desperate takedown, which he may get, but I see Izzy standing straight back up on him and then just getting to work on his hands until I think he just gets demoralized. My boy is going to find a way to land. I could even see a head kick coming or a big punch that’s going to rock him and take him out of the fight.”
