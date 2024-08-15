Michael Page shares bold prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight at UFC 305

By Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC star Michael Page has given his prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs Israel Adesanya in the UFC 305 main event.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

This weekend, Israel Adesanya will attempt to become a three-time UFC middleweight champion. He’ll do so by going up against Dricus du Plessis, the reigning king of the division. The two will attempt to settle a feud that has been going on for quite some time now.

RELATED: Dricus du Plessis reacts after former opponent Darren Till sends advice to Israel Adesanya: “Why didn’t you do anything about it?”

When it comes to getting the better of du Plessis, nobody has been able to manage it in the Ultimate Fighting Championship thus far. On the flip side, Adesanya has had his setbacks – but he’s still a legend in his own right.

During a recent preview video, the aforementioned Michael ‘Venom’ Page weighed in on this blockbuster encounter.

Page predicts du Plessis/Adesanya

“The middleweight division is just crazy right now with its constant handovers when it comes to the belt, but I do think the king is about to return to his throne,” Page said. “There’s a different level of focus right now when it comes to Izzy after he had a little back and forth with [Alex] Pereira, got his one back. That was unbelievable because he put so much mental strength into that. He kind of just wasn’t in the same mindset after that; he kind of relaxed a bit too much and then obviously lost the belt. Now he’s back after giving himself some time to just, I guess, get that motivation again.”

“I do think we’re going to see the old school Izzy. Dricus is going to want to grab him and take him down to the floor. I think he’s [Adesanya] going to struggle initially to try and find the timing, but then when he starts getting plugged, it’s going to be a bit of a desperate takedown, which he may get, but I see Izzy standing straight back up on him and then just getting to work on his hands until I think he just gets demoralized. My boy is going to find a way to land. I could even see a head kick coming or a big punch that’s going to rock him and take him out of the fight.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Michael Page? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya Michael Page UFC

Related

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor

UFC CEO Dana White explains why Paddy Pimblett reminds him of a young Conor McGregor: “They just keep sticking it to everybody”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024
Darren Till
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reacts after former opponent Darren Till sends advice to Israel Adesanya: “Why didn’t you do anything about it?”

Harry Kettle - August 15, 2024

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has reacted to former foe Darren Till offering Israel Adesanya some advice.

Aljamain Sterling, Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Aljamain Sterling speaks up after Sean Strickland accuses his manager of sexual misconduct

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is the first big-name fighter to speak out publically after his manager, Tiki Ghosn, was accused of sexual misconduct by Sean Strickland.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya shares violent intentions for Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305: "I’m just prepared to kill this guy"

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Israel Adesanya has violent intentions for his UFC 305 main event against Dricus Du Plessis, as he looks to become a three-time middleweight champion.

Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White
Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya unloads on Dana White in heated rant: "When a guy slaps his wife in public..."

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2024

Oscar De La Hoya has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White in a heated rant.

Kai Kara-France, Muhammad Mokaev

Kai Kara-France tears down Muhammad Mokaev after UFC release: “You’re in the wrong sport!”

Curtis Calhoun - August 14, 2024
Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya frustrated by the UFC's attempt to erase Francis Ngannou from their history: "It's silly!"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It appears that former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is unhappy with the UFC’s erasure of Francis Ngannou.

Dricus du Plessis

Dana White vows to bring UFC to South Africa if Dricus du Plessis defeats Israel Adesanya: "Obviously we'll do it"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

If Dricus du Plessis can defeat Israel Adesanya, Dana White will make UFC South Africa happen.

ConorMcGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's UFC return being delayed: "The sport will move on and thrive without you"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is seemingly moving on from Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul, Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White completely shoots down Alex Pereira vs. Jake Paul boxing match: "He calls people out for attention"

Josh Evanoff - August 14, 2024

It’s safe to say that Dana White won’t be allowing UFC champion Alex Pereira to face Jake Paul.