Michael Chandler still eyeing Conor McGregor despite middleweight comment: “Finally an easy cut”

By Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is even down to face Conor McGregor at middleweight.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Notorious’ famously coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this summer. Tensions were high when filming, with the two nearly getting into a brawl on one occasion. However, even during the show’s filming, Conor McGregor stated that he didn’t want to fight Michael Chandler.

Since then, the Irishman has repeatedly called out everyone, but Michael Chandler. Earlier this summer, Conor McGregor called out Justin Gaethje, then Nate Diaz, and even KSI. On Saturday night following Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya, he even hinted at a future title bid against ‘Tarzan’.

It’s far from the first time that Conor McGregor has hinted at a move to middleweight. However, if he heads up to 185 pounds, he can expect to find Michael Chandler there as well. On X, the former Bellator champion reacted to the star’s comments and stated that he would love to have an easy weight cut.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR TEASES MOVE TO 185LBS FOLLOWING SEAN STRICKLAND’S TITLE WIN AT UFC 293: “I’D FANCY IT”

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

185 would be great…,” Michael Chandler wrote on X, reacting to Conor McGregor’s post. “Finally an easy cut after 22 years of hard weight cutting. #seeyousoon

While the former Bellator champion is still keen on the fight, there’s been no update on the matchup in quite some time. Earlier this summer, Dana White hinted that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler would be slated for December, but it’s yet to come to fruition.

Late last month, Conor McGregor even shared a post, hinting that the fight would be slated for UFC 296. However, given his USADA situation which hasn’t been resolved, it seems that Michael Chandler will have to keep on waiting.

What do you make of this news? Would you watch Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler up at middleweight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Alex Pereira and Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira says he had "nothing to do" with Sean Strickland beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293: "The credit is all his"

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023
Robert Whittaker Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Robert Whittaker rejects idea Israel Adesanya was "off" at UFC 293: "Sean shut him down"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker doesn’t believe Israel Adesanya was off on Saturday.

Ian Garry and Colby Covington
Ian Garry

Ian Garry hopeful for future dream fight with Colby Covington: "Slap the mouth off of him"

Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry is eyeing a future clash with Colby Covington.

Sean-Strickland-Israel-Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Israel Adesanya opens as small favorite in potential rematch against Sean Strickland

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya has opened as a small favorite in a potential rematch with Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC 293
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis slams Israel Adesanya's UFC 293 performance: "Get your sh*t together"

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis has gone off on Israel Adesanya for his performance at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland UFC 293

Teddy Atlas explains what went wrong for Israel Adesanya at UFC 293

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor teases move to 185lbs following Sean Strickland’s title win at UFC 293: “I’d fancy it”

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2023

Conor McGregor is once again having some fun on Twitter, this time teasing a move to middleweight.

Kai Kara-France and Manel Kape.
Manel Kape

Manel Kape issues apology after using a homophobic slur during his callout of Kai Kara-France at UFC 293

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape has issued an apology after using a homophobic slur during his callout of Kai Kara-France.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Coach explains what went wrong for Israel Adesanya in UFC 293 title fight with Sean Strickland

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

Israel Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman has explained what went wrong for his student in the UFC 293 main event.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley shoots down Aljamain Sterling’s request for an immediate rematch: “If it was close, maybe”

Harry Kettle - September 11, 2023

Sean O’Malley has dismissed the idea of Aljamain Sterling receiving an immediate rematch against him following UFC 292.