Michael Chandler still eyeing Conor McGregor despite middleweight comment: “Finally an easy cut”

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is even down to face Conor McGregor at middleweight.

‘Iron Mike’ and ‘The Notorious’ famously coached the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this summer. Tensions were high when filming, with the two nearly getting into a brawl on one occasion. However, even during the show’s filming, Conor McGregor stated that he didn’t want to fight Michael Chandler.

Since then, the Irishman has repeatedly called out everyone, but Michael Chandler. Earlier this summer, Conor McGregor called out Justin Gaethje, then Nate Diaz, and even KSI. On Saturday night following Sean Strickland’s win over Israel Adesanya, he even hinted at a future title bid against ‘Tarzan’.

It’s far from the first time that Conor McGregor has hinted at a move to middleweight. However, if he heads up to 185 pounds, he can expect to find Michael Chandler there as well. On X, the former Bellator champion reacted to the star’s comments and stated that he would love to have an easy weight cut.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR TEASES MOVE TO 185LBS FOLLOWING SEAN STRICKLAND’S TITLE WIN AT UFC 293: “I’D FANCY IT”

“185 would be great…,” Michael Chandler wrote on X, reacting to Conor McGregor’s post. “Finally an easy cut after 22 years of hard weight cutting. #seeyousoon”

While the former Bellator champion is still keen on the fight, there’s been no update on the matchup in quite some time. Earlier this summer, Dana White hinted that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler would be slated for December, but it’s yet to come to fruition.

Late last month, Conor McGregor even shared a post, hinting that the fight would be slated for UFC 296. However, given his USADA situation which hasn’t been resolved, it seems that Michael Chandler will have to keep on waiting.

What do you make of this news? Would you watch Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler up at middleweight?