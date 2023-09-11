Chael Sonnen believes Dricus du Plessis will be forgotten after UFC 293: “Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa just became a number one contender’s match”

Chael Sonnen believes UFC middleweight Dricus du Plessis could be forgotten after this weekend.

In the main event of UFC 293 on Saturday, Israel Adesanya returned to face Sean Strickland. While he was first expected to face Dricus du Plessis, ‘Stillknocks’ was still recovering from his win over Robert Whittaker in July. As a result, ‘Tarzan’ stepped up, and pulled off one of the biggest upsets ever.

In the main event of UFC 293, ‘Tarzan’ scored a shocking unanimous decision victory to win middleweight gold. Following the fight, Dricus du Plessis took to social media to call out the new champion, but Chael Sonnen believes it might be too late. ‘The Bad Guy’ discussed the fallout from UFC 293 on The MMA Hour.

There, Chael Sonnen opined that Dricus du Plessis will likely be forgotten in the shuffle at middleweight. Furthermore, the analyst opined that October’s clash between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev will get the next title shot. It’s worth noting that Dana White confirmed that Israel Adesanya will get an automatic rematch following his loss on Saturday.

RELATED: ROBERT WHITTAKER REJECTS IDEA ISRAEL ADESANYA WAS “OFF” AT UFC 293: “SEAN SHUT HIM DOWN”

“I think 185 is very interesting right now,” Chael Sonnen stated discussing Dricus du Plessis and the middleweight division. “No matter what happens, if they go and do a rematch, as you buy yourself some time to exhale and get the plans together, Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa just became the number one contender’s match. It wasn’t originally.”

He continued, “It was a number one contender’s match for Chimaev, if Chimaev wins. They were going to yank out the rug, and reveal that to us after the fight. In case Paulo Costa won. Well now, because you have a new champ, Strickland vs. Paulo works all day long. Strickland vs. Chimaev, plus they trained together, it works all day long.”

“That’s going to be a number one contender’s match, and Du Plessis will be forgotten once again.”

What do you make of these comments from Chael Sonnen? Do you believe Dricus du Plessis will get a title shot next?