Conor McGregor teases move to 185lbs following Sean Strickland’s title win at UFC 293: “I’d fancy it”

Conor McGregor Teases Middleweight Move

The UFC middleweight title recently changed hands in a shocking upset. Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 293. McGregor has responded to two fans on social media about his current physique. One fan even suggested that the time is right for McGregor to go after the 185-pound gold.

“185,” McGregor wrote. “No mess, I’d fancy it.”

This isn’t the first time McGregor has teased trying his hand at middleweight. In late 2022, he took to his Twitter account and vowed to give the 185-pound division a try at some point.

“I’m gonna give middleweight a got at some point 100%,” McGregor wrote. “I’m a big fridge at middleweight,” he added. “But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself, catch it on PPV. Don’t know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I’ve put in psycho work doing this job over the years.”

For now, many are wondering when McGregor will reenter the USADA testing pool. He missed the deadline to reenter the pool in time for a 2023 return. UFC President Dana White has been adamant about booking Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler once the “Notorious” one is ready to go.