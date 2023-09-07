Jake Paul and Nate Diaz go back-and-forth over rejected PFL rematch: “Go back to your daddy Dana”

The saga between PFL star Jake Paul and former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz continues.

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring last month on DAZN pay-per-view. Back for the first time since a loss to Tommy Fury in February, he faced Nate Diaz. The Stockton slugger last defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last year, fighting out his deal with the promotion.

Ultimately, Jake Paul scored a competitive unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz. While the fan-favorite fighter showed heart and his trademark gas tank, it wasn’t enough. A stunning knockdown in round five was enough to carry the YouTuber-turned-boxer to a decision victory. Following the win, there was talk of a rematch in the PFL cage.

However, Nate Diaz has no interest in the idea. Earlier today on X, he called out Jake Paul, stating that they could fight in MMA or boxing, but he doesn’t care. However, one thing is for sure, and it’s that he has no intention of fighting in the PFL cage.

Here’s your Mma fight bitch your easy af we can box or fight mma at ⁦@RealFightINC⁩ no problem fuck PFL and fuck u pussy 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/74lTrbt5XW — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 7, 2023

Jake Paul has yet to step foot in the cage but signed with the PFL earlier this year. However, that didn’t stop him from slamming Nate Diaz earlier today. On X, he slammed his recent opponent for turning down a ten-million-dollar deal, stating that he was scared to lose. Continuing, the YouTuber stated that the former title challenger would likely return to Dana White and the UFC.

I just made ur little half-ass promotion. I just taught u & ur half-ass team how to run a major event. Ur just trying to latch on. We offered you $10 million to fight me in @PFLMMA plus PPV. But you don’t want it because you scared to lose. And I dog walked you bitch. So go back… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 7, 2023

Responding, Nate Diaz made it clear that he doesn’t really care what Jake Paul has to say. In a response on X, he stated that the YouTuber wouldn’t even know what to do in a “real fight”.

What would u have done in a real fight?Jumped on me and get fucked up bitch.

You don’t know wassup n a real warzone https://t.co/l1RaUAKCeK — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 7, 2023

What do you make of this back and forth? Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul 2?