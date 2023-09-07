Jake Paul and Nate Diaz go back-and-forth over rejected PFL rematch: “Go back to your daddy Dana”

By Josh Evanoff - September 7, 2023

The saga between PFL star Jake Paul and former UFC title challenger Nate Diaz continues.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring last month on DAZN pay-per-view. Back for the first time since a loss to Tommy Fury in February, he faced Nate Diaz. The Stockton slugger last defeated Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last year, fighting out his deal with the promotion.

Ultimately, Jake Paul scored a competitive unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz. While the fan-favorite fighter showed heart and his trademark gas tank, it wasn’t enough. A stunning knockdown in round five was enough to carry the YouTuber-turned-boxer to a decision victory. Following the win, there was talk of a rematch in the PFL cage.

RELATED: JORGE MASVIDAL UNIMPRESSED BY JAKE PAUL’S WIN OVER NATE DIAZ: “I’D HURT THEM DUDES”

However, Nate Diaz has no interest in the idea. Earlier today on X, he called out Jake Paul, stating that they could fight in MMA or boxing, but he doesn’t care. However, one thing is for sure, and it’s that he has no intention of fighting in the PFL cage.

Jake Paul has yet to step foot in the cage but signed with the PFL earlier this year. However, that didn’t stop him from slamming Nate Diaz earlier today. On X, he slammed his recent opponent for turning down a ten-million-dollar deal, stating that he was scared to lose. Continuing, the YouTuber stated that the former title challenger would likely return to Dana White and the UFC.

Responding, Nate Diaz made it clear that he doesn’t really care what Jake Paul has to say. In a response on X, he stated that the YouTuber wouldn’t even know what to do in a “real fight”.

What do you make of this back and forth? Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul 2?

