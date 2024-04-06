Michael Chandler shares his five favorite MMA fighters

By Susan Cox - April 5, 2024

Michael Chandler has shared who his five favorite fighters were as he was coming up in the MMA scene.

Michael Chandler

Chandler (23-8 MMA) last fought and was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) in November of 2022 at UFC 281.

The expectation is that ‘Iron’ will resurface to fight Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) sometime this year, with a date, time and venue yet to be determined by the UFC. Chandler and McGregor were opposing coaches at TUF 31 in 2023.

Taking to ‘X‘, Michael Chandler posted his five favorite fighters:

“Edgar, Chael, GSP, Penn, Hughes”

And a good list it is.

  • Frankie Edgar
    • ‘The Answer’ (24-11 MMA), a former UFC lightweight champion, faced Chris Gutiérrez (20-6 MMA) in his retirement fight on November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281. Edgar lost the bout after getting knocked out in the first round. Edgar will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this year.
  • Chael Sonnen
    • Sonnen (31-17 MMA) made his UFC debut back in October of 2005 at UFC 55. Retiring from the UFC in 2014, Sonnen went on to sign with Bellator where he fought from 2017 to 2019. Although Sonnen had an illustrious career in MMA, he never won a major world championship.
  • Georges St-Pierre
    • ‘Rush’ (26-2 MMA) is widely regarded as the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts history. St-Pierre was a two-division champion in the UFC obtaining the UFC welterweight title and the UFC middleweight title. The Canadian retired from the UFC in February of 2019 and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2020.
  • BJ Penn
    • ‘The Prodigy’ (16-14 MMA), a former two division UFC champion, retired from the MMA in July of 2014 after a string of losses – two at welterweight and one at featherweight. Penn returned to action in 2017 to fight to Yair Rodriguez but lost via TKO. Penn was made an inaugural inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2015. Early in his career PENN was considered one of the top pound-for -pound MMA fighters and a fan favorite.
  • Matt Hughes
    • Hughes (45-9 MMA) is a former two-time UFC welterweight champion and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2010. During his tenure Hughes put together two six-fight winning streaks in the welterweight division.

What do you think of Michael Chandler’s top five list? Who would you pick as your ‘Top 5’ MMA fighters?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

