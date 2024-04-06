Cody Garbrandt responds to Deiveson Figueiredo’s ‘mentally fragile’ comments: “He gave up on himself!”

By Curtis Calhoun - April 5, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has responded to some of Deiveson Figueiredo’s pre-UFC 300 jabs.

Cody Garbrandt, Deiveson Figueiredo

Garbrandt and Figueiredo will kick off the UFC 300 prelims on April 13 in Las Vegas. Both bantamweights are looking to assert themselves in the crowded 135-pound title picture.

Figueiredo has taken some shots at Garbrandt in the media ahead of their highly anticipated clash. He recently called Garbrandt “mentally fragile” and mocked some of the former titleholder’s recent setbacks.

Garbrandt, looking to win his third straight fight, didn’t take long to hit back at Figueiredo.

Cody Garbrandt hits back at “Bully” Deiveson Figueiredo

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, Garbrandt responded to Figueiredo.

“That right there, he gave up on himself!” Garbrandt said. “He didn’t have someone that was trying to break him down, put elbows through his skull, he gave up on himself. You have to believe in yourself…he’s missed weight a few times, so I think he’s just an oversized bantamweight, [who was] suffering to bully flyweights.”

Figueiredo and Garbrandt were supposed to meet during the former’s flyweight title reign at UFC 255 before Garbrandt suffered a torn bicep. Garbrandt then lost to Kai Kara-France in his flyweight debut before making the full-time return to bantamweight.

Figueiredo went up to bantamweight after losing his flyweight title tetralogy against Brandon Moreno. After falling to Moreno at UFC 283, he defeated Rob Font by unanimous decision in December.

Garbrandt is looking to recapture the magic that led him to the bantamweight throne. He defeated Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, before losing three straight fights by knockout.

Garbrandt has been open about some of his mental health struggles during his career but seems in a better place ahead of UFC 300. Recent wins over Brian Kelleher and Trevin Jones show he’s moving in the right direction inside the cage.

Ahead of the massive spotlight at UFC 300, the card’s first fight has some newfound bad blood, and Garbrandt will look to silence Figueiredo.

Cody Garbrandt Deiveson Figueiredo UFC

