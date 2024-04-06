Max Holloway excited to bring the “violence” against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300: “I look forward to it”

By Cole Shelton - April 5, 2024

Max Holloway knows his fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 will be violent for however long it lasts.

Max Holloway

Holloway is moving up to lightweight to face Gaethje for the BMF title in a highly-anticipated and fan-friendly fight. It’s a fight many fans are looking forward to and the Hawaiian promises it will be a violent scrap and will live up to the expectations.

“Getting to share the Octagon with someone like Gaethje, future Hall of Famer, is amazing, I can not wait,” Holloway said to TMZ Sports. “The guy is known for violence, the guy is nicknamed ‘The Highlight…’ The only word that comes to my mind when I think about this fight is violence, man, violence man, I look forward to it, I can not wait, April 13 is the day, can’t wait to do it.”

Although Holloway vs. Gaethje isn’t the main event of UFC 300, the Hawaiian says it is the people’s main event and the fight everyone wants to see the most.

“We are the people’s main event for sure. I think we are the third fight on the main card, so that’s even more exciting, we are the people’s main event. I get to go in there a little bit earlier than what I’m used and go out there and give the fans what the want,” Holloway said.

Entering the fight, Holloway is the underdog but he has confidence he can outstrike Gaethje to get the win at UFC 300. He also knows Gaethje has the wrestling pedigree but isn’t sure if ‘The Highlight’ will shoot on him.

“I mean, it is what it is, we will see what happens. Me and him did a Q&A together and someone asked if there was going to be any wrestling, he said it depends on how hard I hit him. So, we get to find out if I hit him hard enough come April 13,” Holloway concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

