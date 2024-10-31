Michael Chandler reveals he’s “willing to die” ahead of UFC 309 return

By Harry Kettle - October 31, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler has revealed that he’s willing to die ahead of his big return at UFC 309 in New York City next month.

Michael Chandler

One thing we know to be true about Michael Chandler is that he’s a warrior. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, he always goes out there with the intention of putting on a show. In just a few short weeks, after two years away from the cage, he will chase greatness once again in a huge rematch against Charles Oliveira.

RELATED: Michael Chandler says Conor McGregor’s MMA legacy is on the line after long UFC absence

If he’s able to pick up a decisive win, he could vault himself right back into contention for the title at lightweight. If he doesn’t, many will begin to question what his future looks like. Whatever the case may be, this is set to be a fascinating outing for him.

In a recent social media post, Chandler made it crystal clear just how motivated he feels heading into a fight of this magnitude.

Chandler gets real

“You’ve never met him… when that switch is flipped, he’s got a job to do and he’s willing to die in that Octagon. 16 days. #ufc309. Walk on. See you at the top!”

Michael Chandler waited a long time to fight Conor McGregor. Up to this point, he’s still waiting for his opportunity. Hopefully, for his sake, he’ll still be given the chance to match up with the Irishman even if he can’t overcome Charles Oliveira – but nobody can know for sure.

Do you believe that Michael Chandler has what it takes to overcome Carles Oliveira and avenge his title fight defeat? If he is going to get the win over the Brazilian, how do you picture it happening? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

