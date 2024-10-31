Michael Chandler reveals he’s “willing to die” ahead of UFC 309 return

UFC star Michael Chandler has revealed that he’s willing to die ahead of his big return at UFC 309 in New York City next month.

One thing we know to be true about Michael Chandler is that he’s a warrior. Regardless of whether he wins or loses, he always goes out there with the intention of putting on a show. In just a few short weeks, after two years away from the cage, he will chase greatness once again in a huge rematch against Charles Oliveira.

If he’s able to pick up a decisive win, he could vault himself right back into contention for the title at lightweight. If he doesn’t, many will begin to question what his future looks like. Whatever the case may be, this is set to be a fascinating outing for him.

In a recent social media post, Chandler made it crystal clear just how motivated he feels heading into a fight of this magnitude.