Michael Chandler says there are “no guarantees” on his next fight after Conor McGregor scrap gets canceled

By Cole Shelton - June 17, 2024

Michael Chandler has opened up on his UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor being canceled.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

Chandler was set to headline the pay-per-view card from Las Vegas on June 29 against McGregor. However, just two weeks out from the fight, it was revealed the bout was off as the Irishman had suffered an injury.

Since then, the plan was to rebook Chandler vs. McGregor once the ‘Notorious’ is healthy. But, Dana White has said he isn’t thinking about McGregor fighting again until he is healed, which has put Chandler in a weird position as he says there are no guarantees on his next fight.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Chandler (@mikechandlermma)

“Got the rug pulled out from underneath me at the last possible moment. I just had got done with my last sparring session Thursday morning… So what do I do now? A little bit of uncertainty in my life. When’s this fight going to happen? What date would it be rebooked for? What venue? How bad is the injury? Reports have come out that it’s not that bad, just needs a little bit of a delay,” Chandler said in a lengthy Instagram video. “But still, no guarantees. But I thrive when there are no guarantees. Just a walk-on kid from High Ridge, Missouri who has continued to trod in a forward trajectory no matter what the opposition, no matter what the circumstances, no matter the situation.

“It’s not up to me to will outcomes into existence. It is up to me to do the work. We let the work talk. We do the work. And we do the work until we become undeniable. Don’t you dare disrespect me by feeling sorry for me,” Michael Chandler continued. “Don’t you dare disrespect me by having any kind of sympathy. Be emboldened by my situation. Be emboldened by my steadfastness and my immovability of hitching my dreams to a shooting star and continuing to move forward. If you’ve been on this journey with me for a long time you know how I operate. You know where my mindset is, where my mental is. It is nowhere near down in the dumps. I am emboldened by this test, and this test ain’t done yet.”

It is an interesting comment from Michael Chandler as even ‘Iron’ seems uncertain if he will get the Conor McGregor fight his next time out. If the Irishman is out for a while, it would be disappointing for Chandler who hasn’t fought since November of 2022 as he has been waiting for the McGregor fight.

Michael Chandler is 23-8 as a pro and is 2-3 in the UFC. The former Bellator lightweight champion holds notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Dan Hooker, Benson Henderson, Brent Primus, and Eddie Alvarez among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker, Ikram Aliskerov

Robert Whittaker on why Ikram Aliskerov is a “harder” fight than undefeated Khamzat Chimaev

Curtis Calhoun - June 17, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev, Bo Nickal, UFC
Robert Whittaker

Montana mountains cost Bo Nickal a potential big money fight at UFC Saudi Arabia: “I didn’t get back to cell service for 3 days”

Susan Cox - June 17, 2024

Apparently the Montana mountains cost Bo Nickal a potential big money fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Khamzat Chimaev and Robert Whittaker
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev releases first statement after being forced out of UFC Saudi Arabia: “Allah has his own plans for us”

Susan Cox - June 17, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has released his first statement after being forced out of UFC Saudi Arabia.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dana White confirms Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya will headline UFC 305 in Perth

Susan Cox - June 17, 2024

Dana White has confirmed that Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya will headline UFC 305 in Perth.

Rafael dos Anjos, Conor McGregor
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael Dos Anjos takes aim at Conor McGregor over UFC 303 withdrawal: “It’s just a bruise”

Susan Cox - June 17, 2024

Rafael Dos Anjos is taking aim at Conor McGregor over his UFC 303 withdrawal.

Alex Pereira

New video footage shows the moment Alex Pereira accepted the call to save UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024
Israel Adesanya training
Jack Della Maddalena

‘War Room’ photo reveals a number of fighters set to compete at UFC 305 in Perth

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

An image of the UFC’s war room has given fans an insight into who may be competing on the UFC 305 card in Perth, Australia.

Kamaru Usman
Michael Page

Michael ‘Venom’ Page plans to callout Kamaru Usman after finishing Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 17, 2024

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is considering calling out Kamaru Usman if he can get through Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303.

Dana White, UFC
UFC

Dana White pleased with how UFC booked replacement fights for major events: "It's the business, man"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is happy with how the top MMA promotion handled a couple of key fight changes.

Rose Namajunas
Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas looks back on bad interaction with Maycee Barber's father: "That's not cool"

Fernando Quiles - June 16, 2024

Rose Namajunas doesn’t have any personal issues with Maycee Barber, but her father is another story.