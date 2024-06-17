Michael Chandler says there are “no guarantees” on his next fight after Conor McGregor scrap gets canceled

Michael Chandler has opened up on his UFC 303 fight against Conor McGregor being canceled.

Chandler was set to headline the pay-per-view card from Las Vegas on June 29 against McGregor. However, just two weeks out from the fight, it was revealed the bout was off as the Irishman had suffered an injury.

Since then, the plan was to rebook Chandler vs. McGregor once the ‘Notorious’ is healthy. But, Dana White has said he isn’t thinking about McGregor fighting again until he is healed, which has put Chandler in a weird position as he says there are no guarantees on his next fight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Chandler (@mikechandlermma)

“Got the rug pulled out from underneath me at the last possible moment. I just had got done with my last sparring session Thursday morning… So what do I do now? A little bit of uncertainty in my life. When’s this fight going to happen? What date would it be rebooked for? What venue? How bad is the injury? Reports have come out that it’s not that bad, just needs a little bit of a delay,” Chandler said in a lengthy Instagram video. “But still, no guarantees. But I thrive when there are no guarantees. Just a walk-on kid from High Ridge, Missouri who has continued to trod in a forward trajectory no matter what the opposition, no matter what the circumstances, no matter the situation.

“It’s not up to me to will outcomes into existence. It is up to me to do the work. We let the work talk. We do the work. And we do the work until we become undeniable. Don’t you dare disrespect me by feeling sorry for me,” Michael Chandler continued. “Don’t you dare disrespect me by having any kind of sympathy. Be emboldened by my situation. Be emboldened by my steadfastness and my immovability of hitching my dreams to a shooting star and continuing to move forward. If you’ve been on this journey with me for a long time you know how I operate. You know where my mindset is, where my mental is. It is nowhere near down in the dumps. I am emboldened by this test, and this test ain’t done yet.”

It is an interesting comment from Michael Chandler as even ‘Iron’ seems uncertain if he will get the Conor McGregor fight his next time out. If the Irishman is out for a while, it would be disappointing for Chandler who hasn’t fought since November of 2022 as he has been waiting for the McGregor fight.

Michael Chandler is 23-8 as a pro and is 2-3 in the UFC. The former Bellator lightweight champion holds notable wins over Tony Ferguson, Dan Hooker, Benson Henderson, Brent Primus, and Eddie Alvarez among others.