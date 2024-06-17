Steve Erceg rips Alexandre Pantoja after claiming he “hit like a girl” in UFC 301 title fight

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg’s immense respect for Alexandre Pantoja has faltered since their May title clash.

Erceg fell to Pantoja by unanimous decision at UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro. The loss snapped an 11-fight winning streak, including a 3-0 unbeaten run inside the UFC entering his first promotional five-rounder.

Despite the defeat, Erceg’s stock rose sharply for those UFC fans who might’ve not been familiar with his skill set. He’s rumored to return at UFC 305 in Perth, potentially against fellow Oceania star Kai Kara-France.

Erceg aims to get right back into the title conversation with another win in the Octagon. After a cordial back-and-forth with Pantoja ahead of UFC 301, tensions have ramped up after their clash.

The bad blood began when Pantoja said during an appearance on the Show Me The Money podcast that Erceg “hit like a girl” in their fight. Erceg didn’t take kindly to those remarks.