Robert Whittaker on why Ikram Aliskerov is a “harder” fight than undefeated Khamzat Chimaev

Robert Whittaker explains the added danger of facing Ikram Aliskerov

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie‘s Mike Bohn, Whittaker compared Aliskerov with Chimaev.

“He’s a dangerous guy, got a really good skillset,” Whittaker said. “The [betting] odds display that. I understand the type of fight it’s going to be, in some ways, it could be harder than Chimaev, but I’m fit, ready, and loaded to get this done…

“I watched some footage, some tape…he knows what he’s good at and he uses it to great effect. And I think the mentality behind stepping up to the plate, last minute, with everything to gain…nothing to lose, I expect him to come out really hard, aggressive and bring that [scrap].”

Aliskerov is 2-0 inside the UFC Octagon with finishes of Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves. He earned a shot in the promotion via Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022.

After defeating Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in February, Robert Whittaker wants to keep momentum. A win over Aliskerov could clinch another title shot for his next UFC outing.

Fans can expect a bloodbath between two of the most explosive UFC middleweights, and Whittaker understands the risk he’s taking in facing Aliskerov with days to prepare.