Michael Chandler looks slick in latest training footage ahead of UFC 303

UFC star Michael Chandler looks pretty slick in his latest training footage as the countdown to UFC 303 continues.

Later this month at UFC 303, Michael Chandler will take on Conor McGregor as part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas. It will serve as Conor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon after three years away. Of course, nobody really knows what to expect from the Irishman at this point in his career.

On the flip side, Michael Chandler appears to be in the best shape of his life. He has been preparing for this moment for well over a year, and he’s ready to really put on a show.

In the following clip, Chandler looks solid as we continue to gear up for fight night.