Michael Chandler looks slick in latest training footage ahead of UFC 303

By Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler looks pretty slick in his latest training footage as the countdown to UFC 303 continues.

Michael Chandler training

Later this month at UFC 303, Michael Chandler will take on Conor McGregor as part of International Fight Week in Las Vegas. It will serve as Conor’s long-awaited return to the Octagon after three years away. Of course, nobody really knows what to expect from the Irishman at this point in his career.

On the flip side, Michael Chandler appears to be in the best shape of his life. He has been preparing for this moment for well over a year, and he’s ready to really put on a show.

RELATED: Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could be eligible for three different UFC titles with a win over Michael Chandler

In the following clip, Chandler looks solid as we continue to gear up for fight night.

Chandler is ready for war

“Your soul is a battlefield… #UFC303. Walk On. See you at the top!”

We all know it’ll be difficult for Chandler to stand and trade with someone like McGregor. In equal measure, he’s the kind of fighter who knows how to spring an upset. He’s going to put everything on the line in the name of picking up the biggest win of his career, and he’s willing to go to any lengths in order to do so.

As for Conor, nobody really knows how seriously he’s taking this. On the one hand, he appears to be training regularly, but on the other, he’s also still partying.

What do you believe will happen when Michael Chandler goes head to head with Conor McGregor? Do you feel like he is in the best shape of his career based on what you’ve seen from his run? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

