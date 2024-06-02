Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev reunite backstage after war at UFC 302
UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev posed for a great picture backstage following their war at UFC 302.
Last night at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev really did go to war. The two battled it out in what proved to be an absolutely fascinating encounter in the main event of the evening. Ultimately, though, it was Makhachev who managed to get the job done submitting Poirier in the fifth round to retain the UFC lightweight championship.
It was the kind of collision that could easily change the trajectory of both men’s careers. Of course, right now, nobody knows whether or not it’ll be the final time we see Dustin compete inside the Octagon.
What was clear, though, was that the two men had earned each other’s respect. They showcased that backstage after the fight, with Makhachev posting the following image to Instagram.
You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/9JipsMUgLB
— Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) June 2, 2024
Makhachev pays tribute to Poirier
“This guy is a warrior. One of the best to ever do it. Nothing but respect [fist emoji].”
The great thing about elite level sport is when there’s a mutual respect between the fighters. Poirier may not have managed to get his hand raised, but what he did do was push Makhachev to the limit. As we know, there are very few fighters who can claim to have done that.
Now, Islam will attempt to move forward and establish himself as one of the greatest lightweights of all time. In the eyes of many fans, he’s already managed to do that.
What do you make of this image of Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev? Did you expect ‘The Diamond’ to perform that well against the champion? What do you believe is next for both? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
