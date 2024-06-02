Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev reunite backstage after war at UFC 302

UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev posed for a great picture backstage following their war at UFC 302.

Last night at UFC 302, Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev really did go to war. The two battled it out in what proved to be an absolutely fascinating encounter in the main event of the evening. Ultimately, though, it was Makhachev who managed to get the job done submitting Poirier in the fifth round to retain the UFC lightweight championship.

It was the kind of collision that could easily change the trajectory of both men’s careers. Of course, right now, nobody knows whether or not it’ll be the final time we see Dustin compete inside the Octagon.

RELATED: Pros react after Islam Makhachev submits Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

What was clear, though, was that the two men had earned each other’s respect. They showcased that backstage after the fight, with Makhachev posting the following image to Instagram.