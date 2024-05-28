Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor could be eligible for three different UFC titles with a win over Michael Chandler

McGregor’s plan

“They’re promoting this fight big time,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “And listen, you never know. Maybe this might be the last time we ever see Conor McGregor fight inside the Octagon. I’m not saying that because I’m telling you right now, if Conor wins, he’s going to fight for a belt next, and there’s multiple belts that he could fight for – 155 (pounds), 170 and the Baddest Motherf*cker title, as well. So there’s a lot of belts and a lot of opportunities for Conor McGregor if he looks good, if he wins the fight and he doesn’t get absolutely smoked.”

“Three years away from the sport, he broke his leg, he’s sleeping in silk sheets and drives a Lamborghini yacht, and he’s a movie star,” Bisping said. “Lots of distractions. Will he be the same person? I’ve always said listen, you give any man two, three months to get their sh*t together, get in a fight camp, lose some weight, get fit and healthy, the man is still only 35 years old. He’s got access to the best training partners on planet earth, and he was a two-weight-division champion. You can’t forget about that stuff. Granted, three years he’s been enjoying himself, he’s been partying. So f*cking what?

“The human body can transform very, very quickly, so is he fully dedicated? We’ve got to assume that McGregor is because he’s lost three of his last four. Two bad losses to Dustin Poirier, beat Donald Cerrone and a loss to Khabib (Nurmagomedov). So it’s not that bad. But fight sports are, ‘What have you done for me lately?’ And since 2020 the world hasn’t seen Conor McGregor win. He needs a win, and he’s looking lean and he’s talking about fighting for a belt next.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

