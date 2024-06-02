Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Dagestani fighters after Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 triumph

By Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his honest thoughts on Dagestani fighters following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 302.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov

In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev submitted Dustin Poirier to retain the UFC lightweight championship. It was a pretty incredible fight between two men who put it all on the line. However, despite his big win, UFC president Dana White made it crystal clear that he doesn’t believe Makhachev is the #1 pound for pound fighter in the promotion.

Instead, he still feels like Jon Jones lays claim to that title. The champ is currently out of action, but is expected to return later this year against Stipe Miocic.

RELATED: Dana White says anyone calling Islam Makhachev the best pound for pound fighter is “nuts” after UFC 302

In a recent post on X, though, Jones admitted that he does have a lot of respect for fighters coming out of Dagestan – including the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jones gives his thoughts

Fan: “What do you think about the Dagestani fighters @JonnyBones”
Jones: “I have high respect for them all, they are the future of the sport. The work ethic seems to be unmatched.”

When it comes to someone like Jon, it’s hard to know when he’s being honest. Alas, everyone knows just how good the likes of Makhachev and Khabib are, and the same is true for ‘Bones’ himself.

Who knows, maybe we’ll get some clarity on the P4P debate once we’ve seen Jones get back in the cage. Hopefully, that’ll happen sooner rather than later.

What is your overall opinion on the quality of fighters who have come out of Dagestan? Do you believe that Jon Jones in the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, or is it Islam Makhachev? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Michael Chandler training

Michael Chandler looks slick in latest training footage ahead of UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024
Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev reunite backstage after war at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC stars Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev posed for a great picture backstage following their war at UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Video | Dustin Poirier gets emotional when discussing his loss to Islam Makhachev backstage at UFC 302

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

Dustin Poirier got a bit emotional during his backstage interview with Megan Olivi following UFC 302.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Donald Trump
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a moment with Donald Trump at UFC 302 last night.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White sounds off on the “insane” judge who scored the UFC 302 co-main event in favor of Paulo Costa

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White believes judge Dave Tirelli has no business judging UFC fights.

Dana White, Islam Makhachev, UFC 294, UFC

Dana White says anyone calling Islam Makhachev the best pound for pound fighter is “nuts” after UFC 302

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, UFC 302, UFC
Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz react after Islam Makhachev stops Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have shared reactions following Islam Makhachev’s submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev, UFC, BMF
UFC

UFC 302 Bonus Report: Islam Makhachev takes home $100k

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

The Octagon returned to New Jersey for tonight’s UFC 302 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier
Islam Makhachev

Pros react after Islam Makhachev submits Dustin Poirier at UFC 302

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 302 was headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 302, Results, Dustin Poirier, UFC
Islam Makhachev

UFC 302 Results: Islam Makhachev stops Dustin Poirier in Round 5 (Video)

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 302 results, including the main event title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.