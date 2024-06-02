Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Dagestani fighters after Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 triumph
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his honest thoughts on Dagestani fighters following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 302.
In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev submitted Dustin Poirier to retain the UFC lightweight championship. It was a pretty incredible fight between two men who put it all on the line. However, despite his big win, UFC president Dana White made it crystal clear that he doesn’t believe Makhachev is the #1 pound for pound fighter in the promotion.
Instead, he still feels like Jon Jones lays claim to that title. The champ is currently out of action, but is expected to return later this year against Stipe Miocic.
In a recent post on X, though, Jones admitted that he does have a lot of respect for fighters coming out of Dagestan – including the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.
I have high respect for them all, they are the future of the sport. The work ethic seems to be unmatched. https://t.co/jjwXtqV9eJ
— BONY (@JonnyBones) June 2, 2024
Fan: “What do you think about the Dagestani fighters @JonnyBones”
Jones: “I have high respect for them all, they are the future of the sport. The work ethic seems to be unmatched.”
When it comes to someone like Jon, it’s hard to know when he’s being honest. Alas, everyone knows just how good the likes of Makhachev and Khabib are, and the same is true for ‘Bones’ himself.
Who knows, maybe we’ll get some clarity on the P4P debate once we’ve seen Jones get back in the cage. Hopefully, that’ll happen sooner rather than later.
What is your overall opinion on the quality of fighters who have come out of Dagestan? Do you believe that Jon Jones in the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC, or is it Islam Makhachev? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
