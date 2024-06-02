Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Dagestani fighters after Islam Makhachev’s UFC 302 triumph

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his honest thoughts on Dagestani fighters following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 302.

In the main event of UFC 302, Islam Makhachev submitted Dustin Poirier to retain the UFC lightweight championship. It was a pretty incredible fight between two men who put it all on the line. However, despite his big win, UFC president Dana White made it crystal clear that he doesn’t believe Makhachev is the #1 pound for pound fighter in the promotion.

Instead, he still feels like Jon Jones lays claim to that title. The champ is currently out of action, but is expected to return later this year against Stipe Miocic.

In a recent post on X, though, Jones admitted that he does have a lot of respect for fighters coming out of Dagestan – including the likes of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov.