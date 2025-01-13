Abdul Razak Alhassan provides health update following nasty KO loss

Abdul Razak Alhassan has provided an update on his health following his nasty knockout loss to Cesar Almeida.

As many fans know, Abdul Razak Alhassan is always ready to throw hands. He’s willing to get in there and make it a fire fight if he has to, and more often than not, that’s what happens. Sometimes it goes his way and sometimes it doesn’t, but he goes out there and puts it all on the line in the name of entertaining the masses.

On Saturday night, he went up against a very tough opponent in Cesar Almeida. It was clear to see that he was there to make a statement, and when he dropped Almeida, it seemed like that’s what he was about to do. Instead, after a flurry of attacks, he got caught with a hook shot that knocked him out cold.

Now, Alhassan has released a short statement to his fans, seemingly confirming that he’s now okay physically – but perhaps not mentally.