Abdul Razak Alhassan provides health update following nasty KO loss

By Harry Kettle - January 13, 2025

Abdul Razak Alhassan has provided an update on his health following his nasty knockout loss to Cesar Almeida.

Abdul Razak Alhassan

As many fans know, Abdul Razak Alhassan is always ready to throw hands. He’s willing to get in there and make it a fire fight if he has to, and more often than not, that’s what happens. Sometimes it goes his way and sometimes it doesn’t, but he goes out there and puts it all on the line in the name of entertaining the masses.

RELATED: Abdul Razak Alhassan slams ‘f*cking b*tch’ Dricus du Plessis for Africa comments: “He was living the comfortable life”

On Saturday night, he went up against a very tough opponent in Cesar Almeida. It was clear to see that he was there to make a statement, and when he dropped Almeida, it seemed like that’s what he was about to do. Instead, after a flurry of attacks, he got caught with a hook shot that knocked him out cold.

Now, Alhassan has released a short statement to his fans, seemingly confirming that he’s now okay physically – but perhaps not mentally.

Alhassan speaks out

“I’m sorry fans. I got greedy, and I got caught. No excuse. I’m sorry to my fans. I got greedy, going for it, and I got caught. There’s nothing I can do but cry myself to sleep.”

When you’re willing to live by the sword and die by the sword, fans are always going to respect you. Alhassan came up short and clearly got too excited with his success, but that’s what happens in this game. Hopefully, he’s able to rest up and get back in there as soon as possible.

What did you make of Abdul Razak Alhassan’s performance on Saturday night? Who would you like to see him fight next? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

