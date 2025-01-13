Colby Covington mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov after flight issue

By Harry Kettle - January 13, 2025

UFC star Colby Covington has mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter was recently escorted off a plane for apparent racial profiling.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most well-respected mixed martial artists of all time. That probably has something to do with the fact that he’s also one of the greatest fighters of all time. He was the UFC lightweight champion, he beat some legends of the sport, and he also retired with an unbeaten 29-0 record. As far as careers go in combat sports, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than that.

RELATED: UFC fans accuse wrong airline of racial profiling after Khabib Nurmagomedov is kicked off flight (Updated)

Nowadays, Khabib is busy coaching the next generation of fighters. On Saturday night, his team will face a couple of incredibly tough tests. First, Umar Nurmagomedov will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. Then, in the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan.

Fans may have also seen that Khabib experienced some trouble on his flight this week, being taken off the plane as a result of what many have dubbed to be racial profiling. Colby Covington, as always, had something to say about this on social media.

Covington mocks Khabib

“Bratha why you fly the coach and the Alaska airlines bratha?!”

It’s safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t particularly care what Colby Covington has to say. Instead, his main focus and priority will be on this weekend. There is a whole lot on the line, and in many ways, it could be a real career-defining moment for him as a coach.

What do you make of the plane incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov? How many championship belts will his team walk away from Inglewood with on Saturday night? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Colby Covington Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler lashes out over Khabib Nurmagomedov plane controversy

Harry Kettle - January 13, 2025
Abdul Razak Alhassan
UFC

Abdul Razak Alhassan provides health update following nasty KO loss

Harry Kettle - January 13, 2025

Abdul Razak Alhassan has provided an update on his health following his nasty knockout loss to Cesar Almeida.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC 306, Pros react, Sean O'Malley, UFC
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili warns of injury concerns ahead of UFC 311 fight

Harry Kettle - January 13, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has issued an injury warning ahead of his co-main event at UFC 311.

Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya
Robert Whittaker

UFC legends Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya train together

Harry Kettle - January 13, 2025

UFC icons Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya trained together recently, for what seems to be the first time ever.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall fight is 'easy money' for Jon Jones, says former UFC double champion: 'Just too smart, bro'

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

One former UFC double champion believes Jon Jones might make things look easy against Tom Aspinall.

Chris Curtis

Chris Curtis issues statement following UFC Vegas 101 loss against Roman Kopylov

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025
Islam Makhachev Belal Muhammad
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev says he'll need to speak with Belal Muhammad about possible move to welterweight

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Islam Makhachev appears determined to become a UFC “champ-champ,” no matter the cost.

Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Merab Dvalishvili shares gratitude for Dana White ahead of UFC 311: 'He defended me'

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili believes he has a strong business relationship with UFC CEO Dana White.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

UFC fans accuse wrong airline of racial profiling after Khabib Nurmagomedov is kicked off flight (Updated)

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

A recent flight incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov has UFC fans united.

Mackenzie Dern
UFC

Mackenzie Dern focused on improving, not title shot following UFC Vegas 101 submission win over Amanda Ribas

Fernando Quiles - January 12, 2025

Mackenzie Dern knows her hopes of fighting for UFC gold won’t happen unless she puts together an impressive streak.