Colby Covington mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov after flight issue

UFC star Colby Covington has mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter was recently escorted off a plane for apparent racial profiling.

As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most well-respected mixed martial artists of all time. That probably has something to do with the fact that he’s also one of the greatest fighters of all time. He was the UFC lightweight champion, he beat some legends of the sport, and he also retired with an unbeaten 29-0 record. As far as careers go in combat sports, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than that.

Nowadays, Khabib is busy coaching the next generation of fighters. On Saturday night, his team will face a couple of incredibly tough tests. First, Umar Nurmagomedov will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. Then, in the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan.

Fans may have also seen that Khabib experienced some trouble on his flight this week, being taken off the plane as a result of what many have dubbed to be racial profiling. Colby Covington, as always, had something to say about this on social media.