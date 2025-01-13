Colby Covington mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov after flight issue
UFC star Colby Covington has mocked Khabib Nurmagomedov after the latter was recently escorted off a plane for apparent racial profiling.
As we know, Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most well-respected mixed martial artists of all time. That probably has something to do with the fact that he’s also one of the greatest fighters of all time. He was the UFC lightweight champion, he beat some legends of the sport, and he also retired with an unbeaten 29-0 record. As far as careers go in combat sports, it doesn’t get a whole lot better than that.
Nowadays, Khabib is busy coaching the next generation of fighters. On Saturday night, his team will face a couple of incredibly tough tests. First, Umar Nurmagomedov will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the bantamweight title. Then, in the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan.
Fans may have also seen that Khabib experienced some trouble on his flight this week, being taken off the plane as a result of what many have dubbed to be racial profiling. Colby Covington, as always, had something to say about this on social media.
Bratha why you fly the coach and the Alaska airlines bratha!? https://t.co/R4GyRFDHVW
— Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) January 12, 2025
Covington mocks Khabib
“Bratha why you fly the coach and the Alaska airlines bratha?!”
It’s safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t particularly care what Colby Covington has to say. Instead, his main focus and priority will be on this weekend. There is a whole lot on the line, and in many ways, it could be a real career-defining moment for him as a coach.
What do you make of the plane incident involving Khabib Nurmagomedov? How many championship belts will his team walk away from Inglewood with on Saturday night? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
