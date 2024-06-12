Michael Chandler posts another cryptic message amidst new uncertainty surrounding UFC 303, Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler: “Let the flies talk”

“Let the flies talk,” Chandler posted. “They are only talking to justify their own self-perceived limits…don’t let them put their limits on you. Nobody ever got to where they wanted to go by listening to the limiting beliefs of others. Run your own race. Move forward with complete disregard to previous failures, future opposition and the current mediocre minds that will try to deter you.

–

Walk On.

–

See you at the top!”

Chandler hasn’t fought since a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. McGregor hasn’t competed in three years since suffering a nasty leg break against ‘The Diamond’ at UFC 264.

Many theories have been proposed regarding the uncertainty surrounding UFC 303. After the cancelation of last Monday’s Dublin press conference, it was initially speculated that McGregor suffered an injury in fight camp, further fueled by McGregor posting an image in a doctor’s office to his social media pages.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to keep you up to date as details surface. McGregor hasn’t posted anything on his pages today, as of this writing, and the UFC 303 main event remains intact despite rumored trouble.