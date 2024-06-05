Michael Chandler shares cryptic message amidst UFC 303 drama: “If you’re looking for me…”

By Curtis Calhoun - June 4, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler made an eerie social media post on Tuesday amidst the uncertainty of his scheduled bout against Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler

Chandler and McGregor, as of this writing, are scheduled to headline the UFC 303 pay-per-view card on June 29th in Las Vegas. The welterweight matchup comes after two years in the making, and after their time coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter.

Despite excitement around the world and a sold-out crowd set to attend UFC 303, the status of the fight is uncertain. This was after the UFC 303 Dublin pre-fight press conference was canceled due to undisclosed reasons on Monday.

As of this writing, it remains uncertain what the status of McGregor vs. Chandler is, and whether or not the highly anticipated matchup will come to fruition. In the meantime, Chandler is enjoying some time at home, as he shared on social media.

Reports: Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor in serious jeopardy

In a recent Instagram post, Chandler spoke out on the UFC 303 uncertainty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Chandler (@mikechandlermma)

 

“If you’re looking for me, I’ll be out in Tennessee,” Chandler posted Tuesday night. “No way out of the life we chose… Walk On. See you at the top!”

Chandler’s pursuit of the McGregor fight began almost immediately after his UFC debut at UFC 257. That night, Chandler defeated Dan Hooker by knockout, while McGregor lost to Dustin Poirier in the main event.

After a loss to Poirier at UFC 281, Chandler remained persistent in his pursuit of McGregor. His persistence appeared to pay off after the initial UFC 303 announcement by UFC President Dana White.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a trilogy loss to McGregor at UFC 264. He shattered his leg in the closing seconds of the first round, resulting in a doctor’s stoppage defeat.

Chandler has been training hard ahead of his showdown with McGregor, but it remains to be seen if his dream clash will become a reality.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

