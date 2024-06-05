Michael Chandler shares cryptic message amidst UFC 303 drama: “If you’re looking for me…”

UFC star Michael Chandler made an eerie social media post on Tuesday amidst the uncertainty of his scheduled bout against Conor McGregor.

Chandler and McGregor, as of this writing, are scheduled to headline the UFC 303 pay-per-view card on June 29th in Las Vegas. The welterweight matchup comes after two years in the making, and after their time coaching opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter.

Despite excitement around the world and a sold-out crowd set to attend UFC 303, the status of the fight is uncertain. This was after the UFC 303 Dublin pre-fight press conference was canceled due to undisclosed reasons on Monday.

As of this writing, it remains uncertain what the status of McGregor vs. Chandler is, and whether or not the highly anticipated matchup will come to fruition. In the meantime, Chandler is enjoying some time at home, as he shared on social media.