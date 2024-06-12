Anderson Silva confirms Chael Sonnen boxing match won’t be the final fight of his career: “It’s my last fight in Brazil”

UFC legend Anderson Silva won’t be retiring after facing Chael Sonnen this weekend.

On Saturday night in Brazil, ‘The Spider’ will make yet another walk to the boxing ring. Anderson Silva hasn’t competed since a unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in October 2022, his first defeat since leaving the UFC in 2020. Nearly two years removed from that defeat, he will return to the ring to face Chael Sonnen.

‘The American Gangster’ is considered by most fans to be the Brazilian’s biggest rival. While Chael Sonnen never earned a victory over Anderson Silva in the cage, he will attempt to earn a win in the boxing ring this weekend. The two UFC legends will headline a card, in a five-round heavyweight contest.

Heading into the contest, many have assumed that it will be Anderson Silva’s last. Given his age, and the amount of damage that he’s taken in his long career, it’s an easy guess. However, don’t expect to see the former UFC middleweight champion going anywhere just yet. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Silva discussed his trilogy bout with Chael Sonnen.

RELATED: DEONTAY WILDER’S MOTHER ENCOURAGES THE FORMER CHAMPION TO RETIRE AFTER ANOTHER LOPSIDED DEFEAT: “ENJOY YOUR LIFE NOW”

UFC legend Anderson Silva gives career update ahead of Chael Sonnen boxing match

There, Anderson Silva confirmed that he wouldn’t be retiring after facing Chael Sonnen for a third time. Despite a lot of chatter about the end of the Brazilian’s career, he intends to fight on. However, this boxing match will be the former UFC champion’s final bout in his home country.

“No, no, no. I’m not retiring, this is going to be my last fight in Brazil.” Anderson Silva stated on The MMA Hour earlier today when asked about his boxing match with Chael Sonnen. “I’m a little sad, I’m happy, but a little sad. This event is very, closed, it’s not for everybody. I’m excited but at the same time, a lot of fans call me and talk to me and send me a message ‘Why can’t everyone [see this]? Why isn’t this open to the public?’, I’m sorry guys.”

He continued, “I’m sorry for that situation. But I think the whole team, they’re working hard to make a good show. I’m so excited, and I’m so happy. I don’t know [why you can only watch the fight in Brazil], that’s a good question. I don’t know.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC Hall of Famer? Will you watch Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 3 this weekend?