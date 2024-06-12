Dricus Du Plessis claims he’s agreed to everything for proposed Israel Adesanya fight: “I don’t know what’s the hold up”

Dricus Du Plessis is claiming he’s agreed to everything for the proposed Israel Adesanya fight.

The UFC middleweight champion, Du Plessis (21-2 MMA), is expected to defend his title at UFC 305.

UFC 305 will take place on Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The question now is who will be ‘Stillknocks’ opponent at UFC 305.

Adesanya (24-3 MMA) is the former two-time middleweight champion and an interesting candidate to fight Du Plessis. ‘The Last Stylebender’ last fought and was defeated by Sean Strickland (29-6 MMA) in September of 2023 at UFC 293.

Dricus Du Plessis, speaking with ‘Fight Wave’ shared he’s ready to fight Adesanya next:

“I’ve agreed to everything, I’m ready, I want to do it. That’s the fight I want. Let’s just announce this thing. I don’t know what’s the hold up. I want it to be announced, I want it to be, that’s it. I don’t know from his side, I don’t know what the story is, I don’t know what the holdup is. Maybe the UFC is waiting for something, I’m not sure. At the end of the day, I’ve agreed to it. If they had to phone me today and say we’re doing the Sean Strickland second fight, I’ll be like ‘great, let’s do it.’ If they say no, we’re going to wait and do the Khamzat fight, great.”

Continuing, Dricus Du Plessis said obviously there are other opponents on the table (h/t MMAMania):

‘’Should he beat Whittaker, I would love to fight Khamzat. In my opinion, should Whittaker beat Khamzat, I don’t think it warrants him a title shot. Honestly would love to see him and Strickland fight it out for No. 1 contender fight. I was willing to fight Strickland, Khamzat, Adesanya. I’m champion, I have to fight who they give me. I want to fight the best guy. Strickland fans were like, ‘fight him again.’ I said ‘guys, I will fight him again.’ I don’t make that decision.”

