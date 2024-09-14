Russell Crowe, Chatri Sityodtong, ONE, plus more to feature in “The Beast In Me” film 

ONE Championship has announced an exciting new venture in the world of entertainment.

The organization will be one of the main backdrops in “The Beast In Me.” This is an upcoming feature-length MMA action-drama flick produced by Broken Open Pictures.

Scheduled to begin principal photography later this year, it promises to bring a gripping narrative and high-octane action to the big screen.

“We are excited to be partnering with ONE Championship as we create a film that resonates with fans, celebrating the spirit of competition, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness,” film producer David Frigerio said.

“The Beast In Me” boasts an impressive cast, headlined by Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe. He will not only star in the movie but also co-wrote the script.

Joining Crowe is Daniel MacPherson, known for his roles in “Land of Bad,” “Foundation,” and “Infini.”

The motion picture will also put the spotlight on select ONE talents. This includes ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He will make a notable appearance.

A significant highlight of the collaboration will occur on January 24, 2025. There, a ONE Friday Fights event at Bangkok’s Impact Arena will double as a key location.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with the star-studded cast and production team behind ‘The Beast In Me.’ I am confident ONE is the best platform to help tell their story of grit, perseverance, and determination,” Chatri said.

“We cannot wait to host their entire team in Bangkok at a ONE Friday Fights fight week in January.”

Tyler Atkins, known for his dynamic directorial style, will helm the project. The production team includes Frigerio, Tim O’Hair, and John Schwarz as producers, with Shane Abbess and Brett Thornquest serving as executive producers.