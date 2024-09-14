Russell Crowe, Chatri Sityodtong, ONE, plus more to feature in “The Beast In Me” film 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 14, 2024

ONE Championship has announced an exciting new venture in the world of entertainment.  

Chatri Sityodtong and Russell Crowe

The organization will be one of the main backdrops in “The Beast In Me.” This is an upcoming feature-length MMA action-drama flick produced by Broken Open Pictures.

Scheduled to begin principal photography later this year, it promises to bring a gripping narrative and high-octane action to the big screen. 

“We are excited to be partnering with ONE Championship as we create a film that resonates with fans, celebrating the spirit of competition, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness,” film producer David Frigerio said. 

“The Beast In Me” boasts an impressive cast, headlined by Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe. He will not only star in the movie but also co-wrote the script.  

Joining Crowe is Daniel MacPherson, known for his roles in “Land of Bad,” “Foundation,” and “Infini.”  

The motion picture will also put the spotlight on select ONE talents. This includes ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. He will make a notable appearance. 

A significant highlight of the collaboration will occur on January 24, 2025. There, a ONE Friday Fights event at Bangkok’s Impact Arena will double as a key location. 

“I am thrilled to be partnering with the star-studded cast and production team behind ‘The Beast In Me.’ I am confident ONE is the best platform to help tell their story of grit, perseverance, and determination,” Chatri said.  

“We cannot wait to host their entire team in Bangkok at a ONE Friday Fights fight week in January.” 

Tyler Atkins, known for his dynamic directorial style, will helm the project. The production team includes Frigerio, Tim O’Hair, and John Schwarz as producers, with Shane Abbess and Brett Thornquest serving as executive producers. 

“The Beast In Me” promises interesting plot  

“The Beast In Me” will deliver a powerful story that will resonate with both MMA fans and moviegoers alike.  

Daniel MacPherson takes on the character of an out-of-work former MMA fighter who is compelled to return to the cage following a personal tragedy involving his brother.  

Under the guidance of a veteran trainer portrayed by Russell Crowe, his journey leads him to ONE. 

As of now, further details regarding the film’s official release date and global distribution partners have yet to be announced. 

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

chatri sityodtong and renzo gracie

Renzo Gracie promotes ONE Championship boss Chatri Sityodtong to BJJ black belt 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 12, 2024
KANA
ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing superstar Kana Morimoto joins ONE Championship 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 12, 2024

Kana Morimoto — also known as KANA — is the latest high-profile athlete to join the ONE Championship roster.  

Liam Harrison
ONE Championship

Liam Harrison has no regrets over retiring at ONE 168: "I’m so grateful"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2024

Liam Harrison seems at peace with his decision to call it quits on Muay Thai.  

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

Superlek relishes victory on U.S. soil: "I'm extremely grateful for the chance"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 11, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 couldn’t have asked for a more spectacular debut on U.S. soil.  

Takeru Segawa
ONE Championship

Takeru Segawa gets new opponent for return at ONE Friday Fights 81

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

Takeru Segawa has a new opponent for his much-awaited return to action at ONE Friday Fights 81 on September 27. 

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

Seksan showcases exciting style at ONE 168: "I've done it for the longest time"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024
Demetrious Johnson
ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson says Adriano Moraes vs. Danny Kingad should be for vacant belt

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

Following Demetrious Johnson’s retirement, the path to the ONE Championship flyweight MMA throne is now wide open.  

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong teases Rodtang vs. Superlek II on U.S. soil 

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 10, 2024

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong has his eyes set on the perfect location for one of the most highly anticipated rematches in Muay Thai history — the United States.  

Mikey Musumeci
ONE Championship

ONE releases statement on controversial move to strip Mikey Musumeci after weight miss

Curtis Calhoun - September 9, 2024

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong defended his promotion’s decision to strip Mikey Musumeci of his flyweight grappling title.

Superlek Kiatmoo9
ONE Championship

ONE 168 Bonus Report: Six athletes receive extra $50K

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 9, 2024

Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Seksan Or Kwanmuang stole the spotlight with stunning performances at ONE 168: Denver last Friday, September 6, and both received a bonus for doing so.   